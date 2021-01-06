Suspects in flight attendant’s hotel death in Philippines released from custody as prosecutors question gang-rape evidence

Three suspects implicated in the death of a flight attendant in the Philippines were released from custody Wednesday after prosecutors said more evidence is needed to determine if she was the victim of a gang rape — a shocking allegation raised by local police over the weekend. Authorities said the evidence submitted so far is “insufficient” to prove whether 23-year-old Christine Angelica Dacera was raped or determine who was responsible for the alleged killing, according to a memo obtained by GMA Network.