Suspect in Minnesota health clinic shooting once threatened ‘big and sensational’ attack against medical workers: court records

The suspect accused of opening fire at a Minnesota health clinic, killing one person and wounding four others in a horrific attack Tuesday morning, had a history of threatening medical workers and once told them he wanted to do something “big and sensational so that it makes an impact,” court records show. Gregory Ulrich, 67, repeatedly called his former doctor and talked about how he would get revenge on the clinic, which he claimed had “tortured him,” according to a 2018 police report.