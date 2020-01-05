Surprising connections between sleep and weight loss

In theory, achieving a healthy weight should be pretty easy, right? Just eat fewer calories and work out regularly to burn fat and build muscle.

But, as we know, there are a variety of factors that can affect your weight beyond what you eat and your activity levels. Sleep is another crucial, but less talked about, factor.

It's no secret that quality sleep is a foundation of any healthy lifestyle -- getting enough zzz's supports mental clarity, a longer attention span, higher energy levels, a stronger immune system, better moods, and improved memory.

But there's also a significant connection between sleep and weight. If you're looking to get healthy this year, it's important to take a holistic approach that considers not only diet and exercise but also rest.

What happens when you don't sleep enough

If you're not getting at least seven hours of sleep per night, your metabolism can actually slow down, which means you can passively pack on extra pounds because you don't burn as many calories throughout the day and night.

A lack of sleep can also leave you feeling hungrier and craving certain high-calorie foods because it triggers the hormone that stimulates your appetite and decreases the hormone that makes you feel full. And because sleep deprivation can affect the part of your brain responsible for decision-making, you won't always make the right choices when you're tempted to eat another scoop of ice cream or finish a plate of french fries.

The effects can be even more straightforward, too -- the more hours you're awake, the more time you have to snack, and all those calories add up. Not to mention that if you're feeling tired and groggy because you didn't catch enough shut-eye, you're much less likely to get to the gym or go for that after-work jog.

How to improve your slumber

If you're determined to improve your health, shed some weight, and increase your fitness, it starts with getting a good night's sleep. Here are some things that can help you get those seven precious hours of sleep every night and help those pounds melt off.

Fitbit Versa 2: Track your sleep

A Fitbit is always a handy tool when you're trying to lose weight because it not only tracks how many steps you take, the calories you burn, and how active you are in general, but it can also track your sleep to give you a better idea of your sleep quality. It even provides a Sleep Score each night so you know exactly how well-rested you are.

Fitfirst Portable White Noise Machine: Create a calm environment

Have trouble drifting off at night? All it might take to keep from tossing and turning is a white noise machine. Not only can it block noises that might disturb you, but it also helps turn off an active brain, so your worries aren't as likely to keep you up. This machine features 30 soothing sounds and a sleep timer -- and its compact design means you can take it with you when you're away from home.

ANBOW Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs: Banish all noise

Can't sleep if you hear any noise at all? These reusable earplugs have a high noise reduction rating to block traffic sounds, the neighbor's barking dog, or even your family watching a movie in the other room. They're also made of soft silicone, so they're comfortable to wear through the night.

NICETOWN Bedroom Blackout Curtains: Blackout your bedroom

Stop the sun from coming through your window or block the nighttime street lights with these blackout curtains. They're 85 to 99% light blocking as well as soundproofing, which means you can turn your bedroom into a dark, quiet haven. You can choose from 19 colors to match any decor.

MZOO Contoured Cup Sleep Mask & Blindfold: Go dark anywhere

If your partner likes to use a tablet in bed or if you travel frequently, you'll want a sleep mask to block out any annoying light. This mask from MZOO is our favorite, as it's made of rebound memory foam and features contoured cups, so there's no pressure on your eyes at all. It has a fully adjustable buckle strap, too, to give you the most comfortable fit.

ZonLi Adults Weighted Blanket: Alleviate nighttime stress

Weighted blankets are a popular tool for soothing anxiety, which makes them a worthwhile consideration if you have trouble drifting off at night. The extra weight on top of you can give you the feeling that you're being held, so you're able to calm down and fall asleep. This blanket is made from breathable cotton and features 20 pounds of premium glass beads inside that are evenly distributed to conform to your body and encourage sleep.

Casper Sleep Foam Pillow: Rest your weary head

The right pillow can mean the difference between a good night's sleep and hours of tossing and turning. Our favorite memory foam pillow from Casper offers enough support to keep your neck aligned and can be used for back, stomach, or side sleeping. It's also specifically designed to stay cool through the night so you won't have to worry about flipping it over.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: Give aromatherapy a try

Certain scents are known to help calm the nerves and reduce anxiety, so smelling them near bedtime can help promote a night of quality sleep. This spray contains lavender, chamomile, and vetivert to relax your mind and body -- and you don't have to worry about falling asleep with a candle burning. Just give your pillow a spritz before you hit the hay.

Carlyle Melatonin Fast Dissolve Tablets: Take a sleep supplement

If you try everything and still can't fall asleep at a reasonable hour, you may need a little more help than the right pillow or blanket can give. Melatonin is a hormone found naturally in the body that lets you know when it's time to go to sleep. Taking it in supplement form before you get into bed can help cut down on the time it takes you to fall asleep by approximately seven minutes. These are fast-dissolve tablets, too, so you don't need to take them with water.

