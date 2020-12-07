Manuel Balce Ceneta
Supreme Court rejects appeal against school district’s bathroom policy for trans students

December 7, 2020
Nelson Oliveira
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to question an Oregon school district’s bathroom policy for transgender students, dealing another blow to a group of parents who have been fighting against the measure for years. The group, called Parents for Privacy, filed a lawsuit against Oregon’s Dallas School District in 2017 seeking to prevent transgender children from using bathrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender identity, saying the LGBT-friendly policy caused embarrassment and stress.