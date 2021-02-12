Supreme Court halts execution of Alabama inmate who requested pastor in death chamber

An Alabama inmate who was set to be executed Thursday night won a last-minute reprieve after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he had the right to have his personal pastor in the death chamber, a request the state had repeatedly denied. Alabama officials canceled the man’s lethal injection around 11 p.m., local time, after the court dismissed the state’s argument that non-prison staff shouldn’t be in the room for security reasons. Willie B. Smith III, who was convicted of killing a 22-year-old woman three decades ago, was brought back into his cell shortly after the ruling.