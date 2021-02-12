  1. Home
Supreme Court halts execution of Alabama inmate who requested pastor in death chamber

February 12, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

An Alabama inmate who was set to be executed Thursday night won a last-minute reprieve after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he had the right to have his personal pastor in the death chamber, a request the state had repeatedly denied. Alabama officials canceled the man’s lethal injection around 11 p.m., local time, after the court dismissed the state’s argument that non-prison staff shouldn’t be in the room for security reasons. Willie B. Smith III, who was convicted of killing a 22-year-old woman three decades ago, was brought back into his cell shortly after the ruling.