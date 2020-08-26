Supreme Court denies last-minute appeal by lone Native American on federal death row; execution set for Wednesday

The execution of the only Native American prisoner on federal death row was all but certain Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his last-minute appeal. Lawyers for Lezmond Mitchell, a member of the Navajo Nation who was convicted in the brutal killings of an Arizona woman and her granddaughter nearly two decades ago, had asked Justice Elena Kagan to halt his execution until President Trump and the Department of Justice had more time to consider his clemency petition.