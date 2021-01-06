  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘I’ve tried’ to change in-laws Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s political views

January 6, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson
Karlie Kloss

C.J. McCollum knows the feeling.