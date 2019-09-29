A super roundup of deals you can’t miss

Welcome back from the weekend -- add excitement to your Monday with some noteworthy sales, like a remarkable discount on a top-of-the-line sous vide, an impressive bargain on a tablet, or a significant markdown on a duvet cover set.

Deal of the day -- All-Clad Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

This premium sous vide will bring an innovative meal prep experience to your kitchen. Once you've prepared food with the precision of a sous vide circulator, chances are you'll be hooked on the perfectly cooked results. All-Clad's Sous Vide Immersion Circulator is on sale for $199.99, which is 33% off the $300 retail price. The durable stainless steel build and large screen are part of its superior design by a top name in kitchenware.

1. Chilly Dog Buffalo Plaid Dog Sweater

You can dress your pooch for the upcoming cold weather in the Chilly Dog Buffalo Plaid Dog Sweater. It's made of natural wool, so you know your best friend will be warm and cozy. A variety of different sizes are available at various sale prices, including the large sweater that's only $10.91 (a savings of 73%).

2. EcoBark Maximum Comfort Dog Harness

EcoBark makes a line of dog harnesses that are constructed of soft yet strong recycled material so you can walk your dog in an eco-friendly fashion. Choose from several fun colors and sizes that are marked down between 30% and 37%, like the large purple harness that's only $15.99.

3. Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Slide Clumping Litter

Cat owners appreciate a litter that makes the dreaded chore of scooping the litter box a bit easier. That's why we were thrilled to find Arm & Hammer's Clump & Seal Slide Clumping Litter marked down from $20 to $16.94 per box. The sale price makes it easy to stock up and save on this hard-clumping litter that works well even in homes with multiple cats.

4. Dreaming Wapiti Duvet Cover Set

Giving your bed a fresh look and feel for the new season is as simple as updating your linens. Dreaming Wapiti's Duvet Cover Set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams made of soft, brushed microfiber that's machine washable. The queen set is on sale for only $19.99, a savings of 71%.

5. O.R.G. Skincare Oxygen Cleanser with Collagen

Not only does the O.R.G. Skincare's Oxygen Cleanser with Collagen clean and minimize pores, but it also contains plant-based ingredients that moisturize and plump up fine lines. It contains soothing aloe vera that helps prevent recurring blemishes and breakouts. You can try this quality cleanser for only $22, a markdown of 50%.

6. Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker

If you love Echo devices, you'll probably be as excited as we are to learn about the new Flex smart speaker. Just like other Echo speakers, this trim model works with Alexa for responsive voice control and plugs directly into a power outlet to give any room in your home smart capabilities. The Flex is only $24.99, and although it officially hits the market on November 14, you can pre-order now.

7. Katafune Tokubetsu Honjozo Genshu Niigata

Katafune Tokubetsu Honjozo Genshu Niigata is an award-winning sake crafted in small batches. Once you taste the notes of lime zest, mandarin blossom, and jasmine, you'll know why it's been recognized with numerous honors and awards. You can experience it for $29.99 while it's marked down from the usual price of $38.

8. Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay Stick Foundation

In addition to being easy to apply and blend, Tarte's Stick Foundation is formulated to see you through the day with 12-hour coverage. The cruelty-free ingredients include Tarte's proprietary Amazonian Clay that nourishes and moisturizes skin without feeling heavy or greasy. The 20% discount brings your price down to $31.20.

9. Vera Wang Modern Lux Bath Towel, Hand Towel, and Washcloth Set

Reinvent your bathtime routine with Vera Wang's Modern Lux Bath Collection that includes a bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth, each made of extra-thick 100% cotton. The set is available from Nordstrom at 10% off for $34.99.

10. BLACK + DECKER 40V Max String Trimmer/Edger

You can get your lawn ready for winter and save some money at the same time because the BLACK + DECKER 40V Max String Trimmer/Edger is marked down from $169.98 to $99. There's no cord to trip over, as this versatile model runs by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. You can switch it from a trimmer to an edger in minutes for tackling numerous lawn care tasks.

11. Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker

A fitness tracker may be what you need to motivate yourself. The Fitbit Alta HR is a popular model with a slim, comfortable design that monitors numerous fitness metrics including steps, heart rate, calories burned, and sleep patterns. You can choose from the small size that's marked down from $129.95 to $110.98 or the large that's on sale from $129.95 to $108.99.

12. iS Clinical Age-Defying Travel Kit

The iS Clinical Age-Defying Travel Kit is marked down from $145 to $116, so now is a good time to try a variety of products that are tailor-made for aging skin. Your collection will include sample sizes of the brand's Cleansing Complex, Youth Complex, Eclipse SPF 50 Plus, Youth Intensive Cream, and Active Serum along with a convenient travel case.

13. Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill

If tailgating is on your fall schedule, check out the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Gas Grill that's lightweight and portable. You can take along its foldable VeraStand or use it on a flat surface, so it's the perfect companion for all of your cooking needs away from home. It's currently on sale for $121.89.

14. Samsung Tab A 8.0"

You'll save 52% on the Samsung Tab A if you grab yours while it's on sale for only $145 -- a noteworthy discount on a high-quality device. This popular tablet offers Bluetooth connectivity, 16GB storage, and an 8-inch screen powered by the speedy 1.2 GHz Samsung quad-core processor.

15. Infant Optics DXR-8 Baby Monitor

If you're setting up a nursery, now is the time to save on a top-selling baby monitor. The Infant Optics DXR-8 is one of our favorite models for its impressive feature set that includes clear image quality, night vision, and interchangeable lenses with zoom and wide-angle options. This award-winning model was $229.99, but you can get yours at the sale price of $165.99.

16. Shany Cosmetics 2-Compartment Rolling Makeup Case

Whether you're a professional makeup artist or have an extremely large cosmetic collection, you need a serious case for storage and transportation. Shany's 2-Compartment Case features ample space, plus it has wheels and a retractable handle that make it easy to take anywhere. The sale price of $189.88 reflects a savings of 17%.

17. Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible Car Seat

The Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible Car Seat has features that keep your baby safe and provide peace of mind, including a patented cushioning system and a sturdy, adjustable harness. The convertible design also adjusts as your baby grows, making this car seat practical choice for infancy through the toddler years. Get yours today for $199.99 and save $50.

18. Gucci Havana Aviator Sunglasses

Timeless style with excellent UV eye protection is what you'll get from Gucci's Havana Aviator Sunglasses that are marked from $535 to $320.98. These classic sunglasses are crafted in Italy, which is what you'd expect from the iconic designer.

19. LG Nano 8 Series 65-Inch Smart TV

You can save more than $400 on LG's Nano 8 Series Smart TV, which means you'll pay just $1,096.99 for a truly immersive viewing experience. It's the brand's nanotechnology that gives images remarkable color and definition. We also love the generous 65-inch screen, which is great for large rooms and home theaters.

