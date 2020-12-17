Sun Basket review

Health-conscious individuals, especially those pressed for time, often feel stuck between two choices for mealtime: either put the effort into eating clean, or call it a day and just order take out.

However, Sun Basket claims it offers the ideal solution for busy people who want to eat healthily. The meal delivery service claims it provides customers with healthy and delicious meals, some of which are ready in as little as six minutes.

Sun Basket says they provide clean ingredients and simple instructions straight to your front door, all you need to do is fire up the stovetop, oven, or indoor grill. They employ eco-conscious sourcing and shipping methods as well, all while delivering fresh ingredients.

We wanted to know whether Sun Basket delivers on its promise of easy, clean, delicious meals, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

How we tested Sun Basket

We tested Sun Basket with health-conscious people over the course of a few weeks. This group included an individual with a few food sensitivities and allergies, for whom order modifications or substitutions would need to be made.

While Sun Basket offers an option for premade meals, we decided to try their meal kits. These come with individually packaged ingredients that are designed to cook within a matter of minutes.

Sun Basket meal kit selection

Sun Basket offers an impressive variety of meal kits, including many with international cuisines and complex flavor profiles.

Meals are easy to customize because Sun Basket allows customers to select the types of protein and plant-based items in their meals. We were able to identify a few favorite meals early on, though there were plenty we had yet to try.

The company is accommodating to individuals with dietary restrictions or food sensitivities and allergies as well. We found many meals were vegan or gluten-free, and it was easy to select meals or substitutions to avoid eggs-based ingredients due to an egg allergy.

Sun Basket ordering and delivery process

Sun Basket presents a wide variety of meal options available for delivery each week. On most occasions, we simply selected the meals that appealed to us. However, when we missed the deadline to submit meal choices, Sun Basket selected meals on our behalf based on preferences and past orders. The delivery is then shipped to your doorstep. Our deliveries arrived on time on the designated delivery days as expected.

Sun Basket packaging

Sun Basket meals arrive in well-packed boxes that were successful at keeping food cold and free from damage upon arrival. Each meal was packed in a brown paper bag with individually plastic-wrapped ingredients.

We were impressed with Sun Basket’s eco-conscious packaging, most of which is recyclable or compostable. This includes ice packs, meal bags, recipe cards, and various containers. Some insulation is made from post-consumer waste, including shredded recycled paper and reclaimed denim.

While it was easy enough to recycle packaging accordingly, Sun Basket offers in-depth recycling, composting, and repurposing recommendations on their website.

Cooking Sun Basket meal kits

Overall, Sun Basket meal kits were easy to prepare and cook. In our opinion, the recipes were user-friendly. Since the cooking process is fairly similar from meal to meal, it’s relatively easy for inexperienced cooks to master the recipes. Each kit comes with simple, easy-to-follow instructions on a recipe card that is easy to prop up on the counter.

The basic cooking process for ingredients is mostly the same across kits. There’s a cooking down of onion, garlic, and a flavoring base. The protein is then cooked in the pan, and raw vegetables are added to the pan as the final step.

The process is generally straightforward, but Sun Basket’s instructions assume customers are able to chop vegetables while base ingredients and protein are cooking.

Some of us felt this step seamlessly blended into the preparation process and kept the cooking time on the shorter side. Others, however, felt more comfortable chopping vegetables prior to cooking, which added time to the total preparation and cooking process for some meals.

Cook time and clean up with Sun Basket meal kits

For the most part, we found that it took approximately 30 minutes to fully prepare and cook most Sun Basket meals. We found the recommended cooking time to be slightly optimistic. It usually took us about five or 10 minutes longer than the recipe card suggested. However, we appreciate that the timeframe is probably more accurate for experienced home cooks who can easily multitask in the kitchen.

Most meals called for less than a handful of items for cooking and preparation: a pan, a small pot, and a few utensils. As a result, we found the recipes weren’t too messy and didn’t involve major clean-up— as is often the case with cooking from scratch.

Quality of Sun Basket meals

We were impressed that Sun Basket meal kits featured international cuisines.

The Asian-inspired meals were well-spiced with aromatic flavors like garlic and ginger. The Indian, Greek, and Mexican meals featured complex flavor profiles that we felt were a cut above similar recipes we made on our own. However, we thought some meal kits could be more flavorful or better seasoned.

Our favorite meal was the Greek beef skewers with a side salad. The skewers had a great taste from the spice mix and cooked onion. Even the salad — with the exception of an overripe cucumber we decided not to use — was a perfect complement to the dish.

After most meals, we felt satisfied without feeling stuffed. The portion sizes were smaller than what we’ve come to expect from a typical American-style dinner portion. Rather, we’d characterize the portions as wholesome, healthful servings — there were rarely leftovers.

Sun Basket cost

Sun Basket meal kits start at $11.99 per serving. We ordered two meals per week for two people, which came to approximately $60. Shipping is free on the first order and costs $7.99 per delivery thereafter.

Sun Basket pros

Overall, we were impressed with Sun Basket’s extensive meal kit options, not to mention how accommodating the service is to those with dietary preferences and food allergies or sensitivities. We also had a great time discovering new recipes and finding new meal kits we wanted to order again.

We found the preparation and cooking processes were fairly efficient and easy to manage. While recipes were simple, we thought each one had enough detail and instruction to successfully guide us through the cooking process without any guesswork on our part.

We’re also big fans of Sun Basket’s easy-to-recycle packaging.

Sun Basket cons

While Sun Basket doesn’t require much from customers in terms of cooking and preparation, we felt that less experienced home cooks may end up spending more time in the kitchen than Sun Basket claims they will.

We found that the vegetables are pretty consistently less fresh than produce we would normally buy at the grocery store.

Is Sun Basket worth it?

In our experience, Sun Basket delivers on its promise of easy, clean, delicious meals. With flavorful foods and plenty of variety, it’s worth a try, especially for those with food sensitivities and allergies.

Sun Basket is an ideal meal delivery service for health-conscious individuals who don’t have time to go grocery shopping, yet still want to enjoy hands-on clean cooking and eating a couple times a week.

