Summer sandals roundup

It's officially summer, and that means it is finally time for your toes to have their day in the sun.

Whether you're heading to the beach and in search of some comfy flip flops or you're looking for leather sandals for everyday use, we've got you covered.

Sandals can be convenient footwear for summer if you pick the right pair for whatever you'll be doing.

From crossover sandals to Tevas and flip flops to espadrilles, we've rounded up the top sandals for every summer activity.

Sandals for women:

The Day Crossover Sandal: $88 at Everlane

With their trendy square toe and muted color options, these crossover sandals would look great with jeans, wide-legged pants, or your favorite shorts. They may need some breaking in due to the narrow fit, but after that they're a comfortable daily shoe.

The Double-Strap Block Heel Sandal: $104 at Everlane (was $148)

If you're looking for an everyday sandal with a little extra height, we'd suggest this leather option from Everlane, which comes in bone, light tan, camel, and black. Wearers love that these two-inch heels look soft and are very comfortable.

The D'orsay Espadrille: $98 Everlane

If you're looking for a fun summer shoe but don't feel comfortable putting your unpolished toenails on display, consider opting for espadrilles. This pair from Everlane has a leather upper and a slight wedge. We love the trendy ankle ties that give these shoes a romantic look.

Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandals: $57-$94.95 at Nordstrom

The classic espadrille wedge is a must-have hot-weather shoe, as they can add a flirty, romantic twist to any summer look. We're a fan of this version from Soludos because of the great quality and comfortable fit. These wedges run large, so order a half size down.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop: $26 at Nordstrom

On some summer days, all you really want to wear is a pair of rubber flip-flops. When that happens, Havaianas has you covered. This pair of slim-fit flip flops has a subtle footbed and comes in seven fun, stylish colors.

BP. Brittany Strappy Slide Sandal: $27.98 at Nordstrom (was $69.95)

Strappy slides are a great way to bring some sophistication to your evening look this summer. We love that this pair comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns and is on sale. This pair has a small heel and runs true to size, although some say the straps are too tight.

Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal: $69.95 at Nordstrom

These sporty sandals are a great option for camping and hiking or for making your everyday look a little more outdoorsy. The rubber sole is designed to prevent slipping, and the velcro straps allow you to adjust for your perfect fit.

Sandals for men:

Olukai Hokua Flip Flop: $75 at Backcountry

If you're looking for a comfortable every day flip flop, we'd suggest these ultra-comfortable Olukais for their soft footbed and supportive structure. We love that the leather straps are water-resistant because you never know when you may get caught in a summer rainstorm.

Birkenstock Essential Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal: $44.95 at Nordstrom

Birkenstocks are a summer classic, which is why we were excited to find this updated version that brings back everything you love about the iconic Arizona Birkenstocks but with a waterproof, rubber-like texture. These Birks are available in four easy-to-wear colors: black, olive, white, and orange.

Teva Original Universal Sandal: $49.95 at Backcountry

Teva sandals are wildly popular, and for good reason. They're lightweight yet durable, making them practical for outdoor adventures like camping and hiking. These Tevas have a rubber sole and velcro strap to make sure your shoes fit comfortably wherever this summer takes you.

Rainbow '301Alts' Sandal: $53.95 at Nordstrom

We love these super-soft yet sturdy leather flip flops because they last forever. Once you break them in, they will form to your feet, making for a comforting and supportive wearing experience. They're perfect for everyday use.

Adidas Adilette Stripe Sport Slide: $44.95 at Nordstrom

These classic Adidas slides are a great option for summer. They're easy to wear whether you're running errands at home or hanging by the pool. The rubber footbed is contoured to provide the wearer with extra support.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.