We are beyond excited about the current weather. We've been taking advantage of the sunshine every chance we get! And even though we already came out with our Summer Party in a Box, we felt like it was necessary to have an option for the hostesses out there who want something a little simpler. Not everyone is serving a full dinner, and this box is perfect for a cocktail party! So our newest Party in a Box for this season- the Summer Hostess Party in a Box!















