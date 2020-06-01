A summer grilling guide

Summer is here and warm weather is settling in, which means it's officially grilling season.

Whether you're a pitmaster or novice griller, you're probably wondering how to create the ultimate grill station.

There's no need to let the size of your space -- or budget -- interfere with your barbecue season aspirations. From shared areas to sprawling patios, it's easy to turn your space into the outdoor dining oasis you've always wanted.

Here's a comprehensive guide on everything you need to get grilling this summer. Keep reading to explore our favorite picks -- just in time for your next cookout.

Grills for every space

Nexgrill Stainless Steel Gas Grill: $299 at The Home Depot

This large stainless steel model has many features, including a variety of flame settings. It's a four-burner gas grill with over 460 square inches of grilling space to cook all the burgers and hot dogs you desire, plus a side burner to whip up pan-seared side dishes. It's also equipped with angled flame tamers and a built-in thermometer for superior temperature regulation.

Best for: Those with ample backyard space

Char-Broil Performance 300 Gas Grill: $233.38 at Amazon (was $339.99)

This compact two-burner model offers a whopping 300 square inches of grilling space over porcelain-coated cast iron grates. You don't feel short on space with the flip-open metal side shelves, which are ideal for holding grilling tools or condiments. With its electronic ignition system, you'll be able to start grilling quickly with the push of a button.

Best for: Smaller or shared yard spaces

Smoke Hollow Propane Tabletop Grill: $119 at Amazon

No space for a grill? No problem. This portable tabletop grill is easy to carry and offers 200 square inches of total cooking space. It comes with an easily removable stainless steel drip tray to keep cleaning quick and easy. Despite its small size, the grill even has a warming rack to keep buns toasty for burgers and hot dogs.

Best for: Porch, camping, or tailgate grilling

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer: $256.65 at Amazon (was $305.99)

This wizard of a grilling machine can handle grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating. Given its 500-degree cyclonic air circulation technology, you can enjoy flavorful, sizzling barbecue dishes without the stubborn smoke. It's one of the easiest grills to clean, as many of its nonstick pieces are dishwasher safe.

Best for: Indoor or RV grilling

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill: $24.86 at Amazon (was 39.99)

Dubbed "tiny but mighty," this travel-ready charcoal grill weighs a mere two pounds and measures only 15 inches in height. The enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher make for mess-free grilling. Its dual ventilation system maintains the temperature in the pit to ensure efficient heat distribution for evenly-cooked burgers or steaks.

Best for: Camping or tailgate grilling

George Foreman 2-Serving Electric Plate Grill: $18.99 at Amazon (was 21.77)

Enjoy a quick and easy meal with this nonstick plate grill, whose sloped design helps remove up to 42 percent of fat for leaner, tastier meals. Its compact design can easily be stored in cupboards or pantries. In addition to grilling meats to perfection, you can toast bagels and buns, grill veggie skewers, or use it as a panini press.

Best for: Budget-conscious indoor grilling and apartment or dorm grilling

Essential grilling gear

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet: $23.96 at Sur La Table (was $29.95)

This cast iron skillet, best known for evenly distributing heat, is essential for grilling fish, vegetables, or egg dishes. It's pre-seasoned and equipped with long handles as well as a grip lip for easy handling. It also features a well-designed pour spout that minimizes mess when removing drippings.

Best for: Grilling delicate foods

The Ove Glove Mitt: $19.99 at Amazon

Protect yourself when handling super-hot foods and pans with this 540-degree heat-resistant glove. With five-finger grip and flexibility, you're able to pick up and carry items more safely. The gloves, made with kevlar, can also be used to rearrange logs or charcoal bricks.

Best for: Handling pans and flipping foods

Update International Extra Large Grill Spatula: $16.50 at Amazon

Pick up this commercial-grade, five-inch-wide spatula to flip and maneuver food effortlessly on the grill. It even has a sharp edge for easy cutting or slicing in a pinch. Its simple wooden handle is not only heat-resistant and easy to hold, but it also gives the spatula professional-level curb appeal.

Best for: Flipping burgers

OXO Stainless Steel Tongs: $15.99 at Amazon

These extra-long stainless steel tongs let you safely retrieve food from your grill. The ergonomic handle is made from non-slip material and features thumb rests for an improved grip. Tongs can also be locked in a closed position for convenient storage.

Best for: Rotating corn or removing buns

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Accessory Set: $43.50 at Amazon (was $49.99)

There's no need to scramble for accessories when you start grilling -- Cuisinart has you covered with this set. The 14-piece kit, which includes a bottle opener and corn holders, also comes in an aluminum storage case. Each tool features pro-grade stainless steel construction.

Best for: First-time grillers

Grillaholics Heavy Duty Grill Basket: $21.95 at Amazon

This heavy-gauge steel basket is the ultimate sidekick for side dish grilling. Its holes are the right size to allow for even cooking and airflow for crispy, thoroughly-cooked food. The basket is also dishwasher safe for easy clean-up.

Best for: Grilling veggies or shrimp

BBQ-Aid Beer 5-in-1 Beer Can Chicken Roaster Set: $38.99 at Amazon

This nifty modular grilling accessory lets you roast, grill, or smoke a variety of foods. Toss wood chips into the tray to add flavor to steak, or try your hand at the beer can chicken roasting technique. If you're a fan of stuffed jalapeño peppers, arrange them upright in the grate with your favorite fixings.

Best for: Roasting a chicken, grilling skewers

Essential grill cleaning and care tools

Kona 360 Clean Grill Brush: $21.95 at Amazon (was $29.99)

After a session of grilling, scrub down grates and racks with this grill brush. Made with stainless steel hard-wired bristles, it easily dislodges residue with minimal effort. The handle is big enough to hold in both hands for deeper cleans.

Best for: Easy cleanup

GrillTex Under the Grill Mat: $19.99 - $65.99 at Amazon

Protect your deck or patio with this under-grill mat. Not only does it protect against spills, splatters, and drips, it also softens the impression of grill legs and wheels to minimize damage to outdoor surfaces.

Best for: Preventing messes

TriNova Grill Cleaner Spray: $14.97 at Amazon

No matter which type of grill you have, this cleaner will get rid of stubborn residue and grease stains. A little goes a long way with this phosphate-free formula, and you can use it with bristle brushes, pads, or spongers for a deep cleaning.

Best for: Stubborn residue

Classic Accessories Water-Resistant Grill Cover: $45 at Amazon

This water-repellent and weather-resistant cover will keep your grill dry and dirt-free during inclement weather. It's easy to find one that fits your model, as covers are available in six sizes.

Best for: Protecting your grill

