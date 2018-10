Did you see my Day of The Dead dinner party tablescape I shared last week? For the occasion, I made these super fun but oh-so easy sugar skull cookies, inspired by our NEW Dia de Los Muertos printable decorations and invitations. I LOVED the process so much, and even my daughter joined in...

