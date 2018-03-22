A Stylish Easter Brunch

Growing up, I always woke up on Easter morning and searched all around my house to find my basket from the Easter Bunny. Then, my brother and I would compete in an Easter Egg hunt- winner got extra chocolate and bragging rights! Before I was allowed to enjoy my treats, I went to church in my true Sunday best- usually a pastel floral pouf dress, white stockings, Mary Janes, and a straw hat. Let me tell you, these #tbt Easter pics are the most 90s thing you've ever seen. After going to mass, my family would celebrate with a delicious brunch and spend the whole day just enjoying each other's company.

This year was the FIRST time I threw my own Easter brunch. The LMP ladies plus a couple new friends (Michelle of The Brunchnista and Anne, A.K.A. Yoga Mom) came into the office to celebrate with me. We had such a great time enjoying pancakes, fresh fruit, mimosas, cupcakes and deviled eggs.