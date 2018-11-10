  1. Home
Stuffed Cabbage Soup with Barley Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Lisa Grant
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds Lean Ground Beef, (I used 90% lean)
  • 1 small Onion, peeled and diced
  • 1 small head Cabbage, cleaned and coarsely chopped
  • 1 14.5 ounce can Diced Tomatoes
  • 32 ounces Beef Stock, or broth
  • 2 cups Tomato Juice, or V8 Juice
  • 1 teaspoon Dried Thyme
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Tomato Paste
  • 1/2 cup Pearled Barley, (dried)

Directions

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add the ground beef and cook for about 5 minutes until beef is browned. Make sure to break beef up with a spatula or wooden spoon. If beef is not lean, drain meat in a colander to get rid of excessive fat.
  2. Add the onion and cook for another 3 minutes or until onion is translucent.
  3. Add the cabbage, tomatoes, beef broth, and tomato juice.
  4. Bring to a simmer and add thyme, garlic powder, brown sugar, tomato paste and barley. Stir well. Cover with a lid, turn heat to low and cook for 25 minutes or until barley is tender. If the soup gets too thick, a little water can be added to thin it out.
  5. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving.

