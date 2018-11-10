Stuffed Cabbage Soup with Barley Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 1/2 pounds Lean Ground Beef, (I used 90% lean)
- 1 small Onion, peeled and diced
- 1 small head Cabbage, cleaned and coarsely chopped
- 1 14.5 ounce can Diced Tomatoes
- 32 ounces Beef Stock, or broth
- 2 cups Tomato Juice, or V8 Juice
- 1 teaspoon Dried Thyme
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 2 tablespoons Tomato Paste
- 1/2 cup Pearled Barley, (dried)
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add the ground beef and cook for about 5 minutes until beef is browned. Make sure to break beef up with a spatula or wooden spoon. If beef is not lean, drain meat in a colander to get rid of excessive fat.
- Add the onion and cook for another 3 minutes or until onion is translucent.
- Add the cabbage, tomatoes, beef broth, and tomato juice.
- Bring to a simmer and add thyme, garlic powder, brown sugar, tomato paste and barley. Stir well. Cover with a lid, turn heat to low and cook for 25 minutes or until barley is tender. If the soup gets too thick, a little water can be added to thin it out.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving.
