EZMVMVDRTFHIXB37APW6AAWB3M.jpg

Image icon EZMVMVDRTFHIXB37APW6AAWB3M.jpg
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Study uncovers most effective non-medical face mask for protecting against coronavirus

June 30, 2020 | 8:13pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Lauren Theisen

The best type of non-medical face mask is a stitched mask made from two layers of quilting fabric.