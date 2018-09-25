  1. Home
A stress free, beautiful brunch

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Seri Kertzner
IMG_9029.jpg

One of my favorite forms of entertaining is brunch.

When I wake up on a weekend morning, I don’t want to wake up super early so I keep it as simple as humanly possible with bagels.

I love a bagel spread. Us Jews call it bagels + schmear.

