Streaming Live: Building a Roadmap for a More Sustainable Food System

The Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition’s (BCFN) International Forum on November 27–28, 2018 in Milan will gather leaders from international organizations, governments, academia, and the private sector to advance food, nutrition, and sustainability.

The 9th edition of the BCFN International Forum will provide attendees the opportunity to explore the relationship between food systems, nutrition, sustainable agriculture, development, and migration. Over 45 speakers will discuss the innovations and patterns that will contribute to achieving the United Nations’ (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the global food system is out of balance: over 815 million people are hungry and every third person is malnourished today. Together, agriculture and land use represent one-fourth of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainable development for better food and improved nutrition, according to the FAO, is critical to feed future generations.

Panel topics will include youth leadership for sustainable food systems, cities that generate impact from local to global levels, cooperation and development against climate change and food insecurity, and more.

“The Milan Forum is a key step on the road to achieving goals in support of sustainable and healthy diets and developing sustainable land use models in agriculture, industry, cities and communities,[…] promoting an education system that can prepare tomorrow’s leaders,” says Anna Ruggerini, BCFN’s Operations Director.

On November 28, Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank and a BCFN advisor, will join Chairman of BCFN Foundation Guido Barilla in presenting the 2018 BCFN YES! Award, a grant awarded to young researchers from around the globe who propose research topics for a sustainable agricultural and food system. BCFN YES! aims not only to fund relevant research, but also to support young researchers and strengthen international cooperation.

Tune in to The BCFN International Forum as leaders discuss food, nutrition, and sustainability via livestream HERE.

