Strawberry Cream Angel Cake

1 Angel Food Cake, baked and cooled, tube shaped, store bought, made with a mix, or homemade
For the Filling :
8 ounces Cream Cheese, softened to room temperature, can use low-fat
1 cup Frozen Sweetened Sliced Strawberries, THAWED, not drained of juice
8 ounces Whipped Topping, can use light or Cool Whip FREE
Directions
In the bowl of your mixer, using the whisk attachment, beat cream cheese until smooth and fluffy.
Scrape the sides of the bowl, then with the mixer on low, slowly add strawberries, increasing speed to medium once they are all added.
Beat until smooth – mixture may be lumpy at first, increase mixer speed if needed.
Once mixture is smooth, fold in whipped topping. Place filling in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours or overnight, until firm.
Using a bread knife, slice top 1/3 off of cake, horizontally. Using a small paring knife, cut a “tunnel” in the bottom part of the cake in the center, leaving about 1/2" inch on each edge and bottom of the cake intact. This is for your filling.
Spoon filling into hollowed part of cake. Pile remainder of filling on top until all filling is used. Top with the top of the Angel Food cake.