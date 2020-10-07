Jeffrey D. Allred
Stone-cold killer admits to murdering Utah student Mackenzie Lueck

October 7, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Ayoola Ajayi has pled guilty to murdering Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck.