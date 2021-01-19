Kirsty Wigglesworth
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Stolen copy of famous Leonardo da Vinci painting recovered in Naples

January 19, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Kirsty Wigglesworth

A copy of the famous Leonardo da Vinci painting "Salvator Mundi" has been recovered in Naples.