Steve Bing’s son, Damian Hurley, thanks well-wishers for condolences following dad’s suicide

June 27, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford

Damian Hurley, the son of Steve Bing, offered thanks on Saturday for fans' condolences.