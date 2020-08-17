SteakChop review

If you want to cook restaurant-quality meals at home, your cooking abilities aren't the only thing holding you back.

Restaurants don't get their meat and seafood from the grocery store; instead, they source from specialty vendors. So how do you get that exceptional quality at home?

SteakChop is a meat and seafood subscription service that claims to deliver five-star quality directly to your front door so you can enjoy fine dining without leaving the house.

We wanted to see if SteakChop lived up to its promise, so we gave the service a try. Here's what we found.

What is SteakChop?

SteakChop markets itself as a source for the "highest quality meat and seafood for taste and tenderness," and it claims that a longterm relationship with ranchers, meat cutters, and fishmongers is what allows it to ship that high-quality meat and seafood to your door at less than $6 per serving.

How to order SteakChop

We thought the process for placing an order at SteakChop was straightforward. Once on the website, you select one of three plans: "Butcher's Feast," "Land & Sea," or "The Whole Shebang." All of these can be customized, or you can build your own box from scratch.

We chose "The Whole Shebang," which included two 13-ounce prime ribeye steaks, two 10-ounce filet mignon steaks, one and a half pounds of wild-caught shrimp, four six-ounce wild-caught salmon filets, a one and a half pound prime pork tenderloin, and four six-ounce chicken breasts. The entire ordering process was very simple and only took about 10 minutes - which included time to read through all three plan options.

How much does SteakChop cost?

Each SteakChop plan costs $169.99 per box, and you can schedule your deliveries to come every four, six, or eight weeks. Considering the claimed quality of the cuts, amount of food, and convenience of a delivery service, we thought the price seemed reasonable.

Are meat and seafood safe to eat after being shipped?

Because SteakChop claims the order will be shipped with enough dry ice for the product to remain frozen for 12 hours after delivery, we let our shipment sit outside in the sun for a full six hours before opening.

Most of the contents were still frozen by the time we opened the box and there was still some dry ice intact. We did notice, however, that some of the salmon filets had started to soften - if there had been any delay in delivery, the salmon might not have lasted. Both of the packages for the filet mignons had also burst, exposing the meat just a little, but they were still frozen.

In the end, all pieces of our delivery were still edible after being left out, but it's probably best to bring it inside as soon as possible to ensure the high-quality meat and seafood you've bought stays in the best possible condition.

What comes in a SteakChop order

Besides the meat and fish, there were three sheets of instructions packed inside the box with dry ice safety practices, recycling information for the included insulation, defrosting tips, and a recipe.

SteakChop food quality

Ribeye: We received two thin but high-quality cuts of ribeye - though the marbling on one was a little less impressive than the other. We prepared one by sous vide with a stovetop sear finish and one with a reverse sear using butter and garlic. Both methods produced satisfying results with no unsavory flavors or smells resulting from transport or freezing.

Filet mignon: While both cuts of the filet mignon weighed the same, one looked a little sloppy and uneven. Like the ribeye, we prepared these steaks using sous vide and reverse sear cooking methods, and once again, we noticed no residual tastes or smells from transport or freezing. The meat was thick and juicy and had plenty of flavor.

Shrimp: The shrimp arrived packaged in two bags; the outer had popped open during transit, but the inner bag was undamaged. The inner bag was filled with air and the shrimp were coated in a substantial layer of ice.

Cooking was a little difficult because the shrimp varied greatly in size. We used a marinade and cooked over high heat in a carbon steel pan, roughly two to three minutes per side. The smaller ones ended up being a little overdone, but the larger ones were perfect. The flavor was robust.

Salmon: Three of the salmon filets had a rich color, but one package had broken open during transit and looked a bit more faded and bland than the others. Despite being a tad soft upon arrival, all four cuts of salmon smelled fresh after defrosting in cold water.

We rubbed some with Old Bay Seasoning and the others with just salt and pepper. A simple cast-iron sear at three minutes per side yielded nice crispy skin and a good flake for all the cuts.

Pork tenderloin: We defrosted the pork in cold water, and it smelled fresh straight out of the package. For cooking, we gave it a simple rub, seared it, and finished it in the oven. Along with the ribeye, this was our favorite. It was a high-quality cut that was very juicy and had no noticeable lost flavor from transport or freezing.

Chicken breast: The cuts of chicken were on the smaller side compared to what you would find at a typical grocery store, but we suspect that was likely due to them not being pumped up with saline solution. We prepared the chicken with a simple oven roast method. Even for someone who prefers thighs, these breasts were impressively flavorful and juicy.

How to use the SteakChop app

Choppy is SteakChop's accompanying free app. It is a fairly basic but useful app. In short, the app tracks which items are currently in your inventory and offers a number of cooking methods for each. It also has an abundance of sauce recipes and a few suggestions for complete meals.

We couldn't easily find a way to customize a new order through the app. One of the app's impressive features is the ability to scan QR codes, but unfortunately, this feature didn't seem to work for us - the app would open the camera and freeze until we exited.

SteakChop pros

SteakChop offers better quality meat than is available in a typical grocery store.

The website has an easy-to-use ordering system that allows you to quickly customize which products you receive.

If you need to change your delivery date, it only takes a click or two to accomplish the task.

The convenient text reminders about scheduling are appreciated while the recipes, tips, and inventory manager available on the app are very helpful.

SteakChop cons

Having some of the packaging burst open during shipping was not a welcome first impression, but it didn't seem to affect the product's overall quality.

The weakest link in the overall customer experience is the app. Admittedly, the app isn't essential, but considering it's a part of the service, it would add to the user experience if it were more functional.

Bottom line

SteakChop delivered what was promised. Subscribing was effortless, the selection was impressive, and customizing the order and adjusting the delivery date were simple. All products arrived in a timely fashion, weighed precisely what was advertised, and were of high quality. The price is reasonable and consistent - no matter which package you order, the price is the same. The pricing system is ideal for keeping you on a budget; however, if you have a smaller budget for your meat products, this business model might not work as well for you.

