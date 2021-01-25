Start the week with discounts

This week, we found a wide range of products on sale from smart TVs to designer handbags to jogging strollers. Whether you’re focused on the year’s fitness goals or you’re enduring winter by perfecting your streaming setup, these deals have you covered.

Begin the week with these sales so you can get the things you want without straining your budget.

Best deals of January 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: $699.99 at Best Buy (was $829.99)

Whether you want a tablet that's built for work, play, or both, the Tab S7 is made to impress. It's fast, has impressive storage capacity, and gets long battery life. It also comes with an upgraded S Pen for next-level creativity and productivity.

Ultrean 4.2-Quart Air Fryer: $69.99 at Amazon (was $95.99)

Are you looking for a small appliance that's easy to use and can make tasty, healthful meals and snacks? If so, it's time to give an air fryer a try. Place your favorite foods in the fry basket, add a minimal amount of oil, set the controls, and you'll have delicious, crispy food in minutes.

Big Agnes Blacktail 2 Tent: $149.47 at Backcountry (was $229.95)

Taking a camping trip is the perfect way to get back to nature, but you’re going to need a reliable tent. The Blacktail 2 has enough interior space for two people and sets up in minutes so you get on with enjoying the great outdoors.

XTERRA Fitness Folding Treadmill: $899.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $1,599.99)

Not only will you love this treadmill's 30 preset programs and versatile speed and incline settings that help you make the most of your workouts, but we think you'll also appreciate how easy it is to fold and tuck away when not in use. Invest now for your 2021 fitness goals and save $700.

Delta Children Jeep Classic Jogging Stroller: $103.99 at Kohl's (was $129.99)

Wherever your adventures take you and your little one, a jogging stroller will make your journeys a little easier. This model has a protective canopy, dual parent cup holders, and a removable child tray. Its large back wheels roll over most terrain with ease for a smooth ride.

Michael Kors Mercer Leather Messenger Bag: $136.80 at Macy's (was $228)

We love the good looks and versatility of this stylish Michael Kors bag that pairs nicely with casual and career fashions. It comes in a choice of several appealing colors and sports the iconic fashion brand's logo with attractive gold-tone hardware.

Fire TV Stick Lite: $21.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

If you’re still using your laptop to stream, upgrade for cheap while this Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale. It’s great for anyone with less technological know-how because it's easy to set up and easy to use. It also has voice control so you can find what you want to watch by simply asking.

Beautyrest Microlight Plush to Berber Heated Blanket: $156.99-$234.99 at Kohl's (was $314.99-$469.99)

If you’re looking for a premium heated blanket to keep you warm on nights when the weather is chilly or bitter cold, the Microlight by Beautyrest is made to impress. It combines luxuriously soft material and flexible wires with 20 heat settings for customizable comfort.

LG 70-Inch Smart TV: $696.99 at Amazon (was $999.99)

With gorgeous 4K resolution and a huge 70-inch screen, this LG smart TV is a stunner that will bring your favorite show, sports, and movies to life. It makes finding what to watch easy, as all you have to do is ask and let Alexa do the searching for you.

Samsung 2.1ch Soundbar: $149.99 at Best Buy (was $199.99)

If you are spending more time watching movies at home these days, you don't have to spend a lot of money to get cinema-quality audio. By adding a soundbar to your existing TV, you can enjoy room-filling sound that adds excitement to your home entertainment. Grab this affordable Bluetooth-enabled model now and save $70.

LG WashTower Laundry Center: $1,998 at Home Depot (was $2,499)

Are you dealing with limited space in your laundry area? If so, the WashTower by LG is a great option. This modern stacked set saves space yet features a full-size dryer/washer combo with easy-to-access controls.

T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer: $100 at Sephora (was $150)

A hairdryer you love that's also easy to take when you travel? That's what you'll get with this compact T3 model that actually folds for packing or storage. Proprietary technology protects hair while delivering impressive air output for creating perfect styles fast.

Milwaukee 12-Volt Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit: $139.97 at Home Depot (was $193.97)

Whether you are a DIYer or just need some reliable tools for repairs around the house, this kit will fit your needs. It includes drill and impact drivers, a 45-piece bit set, two lithium-ion batteries, a charger, and a bag — all for an affordable sale price.

Delta Children LX Deluxe Portable Baby Play Yard: $80.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Every parent needs a play yard with versatile features that come in handy at home and on the go. This model includes a bassinet, mobile, and changing table, plus it folds up easily for transport. Plenty of on-board storage provides room for your baby's essentials.

Calvin Klein Women's Fragrance Gift Set: $45 at Macy's ($104 value)

A fragrance set makes a great gift for someone special or a nice pick-me-up for yourself. Calvin Klein offers a collection with four classic scents including Eternity, Euphoria, CK One, and Obsession in mini bottles that are ideal for sampling and travel.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.