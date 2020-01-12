Start the week with the 16 best deals we could find on the web

The toughest days of winter are upon us.

The glow from the holidays has faded. Yet the days remain short and the weather isn't helping much either. But there is a modest silver lining: Companies significantly marking down prices in hopes of sparking sales in a typically down time of year for transactions.

We've found brand-name kitchen gadgets marked down as well as savings on an older model of Airpods. There's likely something here for you no matter what your interests are.

Here are the 16 best deals we could find on the internet -- to start your week on the right foot.

Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum: $235.05 at Amazon (was $399.99)

You need a powerful vacuum if you have pets in order to keep hair off your floors and furniture. The Lift-Away TruePet delivers the suction powered you'd expect from Shark, plus has a dirt canister that can be removed from the unit for cleaning hair buildup in hard-to-reach areas. Grab one for your house now and get in on a savings of 41%.

Pyrex 18-piece Simply Store Container Set: $25.99 at Amazon (was $44.99)

From preparing recipe ingredients to storing leftovers, you'll reach for Pyrex containers frequently when working in the kitchen. This set comes with round and square containers of various sizes with matching BPA-free lids to meet numerous needs.

Vicks Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier: $39.86 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Dry indoor air can be a problem in the winter, but a humidifier can help. This model is super easy to use, as it doesn't require filters and can run as long as 30 hours without requiring refills. It's also a must-have appliance for soothing uncomfortable symptoms that come with cold and flu season.

Beats Pill+: $119.99 at Amazon (was $179.95)

Considering its trim size, the sound that comes out of the Beats Pill+ may surprise you. That's because it's made with 2-way crossover technology that delivers bold, balanced sound. 12-hour battery life per charge will keep you entertained all day.

Apple AirPods: $129 at Amazon (was $159)

Apple Airpods have a lot to offer -- a comfortable fit, rich sound, and compatibility with Siri. This pair (which aren't the most recent model) comes with its own charging case that charges quickly and provides long battery life. Get your pair now on Amazon and save $30 off the regular price.

The North Face Women's Warm Long-sleeve Top: $41.96 at Backcountry (was $59.95)

You can count on clothing by The North Face to perform and protect while you're exploring the great outdoors. This long sleeve shirt is made of material with the proprietary FlashDry-XD technology that wicks away moisture, while thumbholes helps keep the sleeves put while you stay active.

Gore Wear Gore-tex Infinium Insulated Gloves: $74.96 at Backcountry (was $99.95)

Element-resistant material, a hand-hugging fit, and silicone-coated grip -- Infinium gloves are constructed to handle whatever your favorite outdoor activities bring your way, regardless of the weather conditions. Tech-friendly fingers means you can text without taking them off.

KitchenAid 2-speed Hand Blender: $38.11 at Amazon (was $59.99)

When it comes to mixing ingredients into smooth concoctions, a hand blender is one of the simplest tools you can use. This model by KitchenAId has a durable blade and soft-coated contoured handle to make quick work of just about any blending task you need to accomplish.

Audible Membership: Free month trial at Amazon

Start 2020 off with audiobook entertainment with an Audible membership and save. You can enjoy a free month of membership and a free audiobook and two Audible originals to get started.

Fat Cat Big Mama's Scratch N' Play Ramp: $12.99 at Chewy (was $19.99)

It can be difficult to stop your cat from scratching at furniture, but the Scratch N' Play Ramp can help refocus his natural urge away from household items. It's made of corrugated cardboard that's enticing for cats to paw at, plus it includes catnip and a toy to keep them entertained.

TOCCA Beauty Crema Veloce Hand Creams (3-piece): $15.40 at Dermstore (was $22)

It's common for hands to get dry and irritated in the winter, that's why you need moisturizing cream to keep them soft and hydrated. This trio includes creams that are formulated with plant-based ingredients like aloe, shea butter, and coconut oil for intense moisture, plus they smell great too.

Gore Wear Thermo Beanie: $22.46 at Backcountry (was $29.95)

With a low-profile design and snug yet comfortable fit, a beanie is the perfect cold weather headgear for active lifestyles. Gore Wear uses a thermo liner to lock out the cold and wind so you can stay focused on your favorite outdoor sport.

BLACK + DECKER 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker: $24.96 at Amazon (was $29.99)

If your old coffee maker isn't brewing as well as it used to, it's time for a new model like Black and Decker's programmable coffee maker that has numerous useful features including programmable settings and a 12-cup carafe.

MyPet 8-Panel Petyard Passage: $61.35 at Chewy (was $109.99)

From training puppies to providing an enclosed play area for your pet, the Petyard Passage provides a versatile safe space. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and folds up easily for storage or transport.

Panasonic 2.2 Cu. Ft. Countertop/Built-in Microwave: $199.94 at Amazon (was $259.95)

With a large capacity, inverter technology, and as much as 1,250 watts of power, this Panasonic model is a multi-tasking machine that can cook everything from snacks to large meals. We love that it can be used on a countertop or mounted into a wall or cabinet to save space.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer: $261.75 at Dermstore (was $349)

You can achieve salon-quality results when you own professional-level styling tools like the Ultra Light Pro Dryer by Harry Josh. Don't let the lightweight construction fool you, because this powerful dryer delivers impressive air speed that's remarkably quiet yet capable.

