Starbucks debuts sweet cold brew whipped cream, new Frappuccinos

This whipped cream has a caffeine kick.

Starbucks launched sweet cold brew whipped cream Tuesday, a velvety topping infused with cold brew coffee, dark caramel sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce.

Customers at locations in the U.S. and Canada can have the new whipped cream added to any cold or hot drink for 50 cents.

It also automatically comes atop the coffee chain’s two brand new blended beverages — the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino — which both also debuted Tuesday.

Prices for the new Frapps vary by location, but a grande size (16 ounces) ranges from $5.25 to $5.45.

The Ultra Caramel flavor starts with cold brew whipped cream and dark caramel sauce at the bottom of the cup, before being topped with a frozen blend of dark caramel sauce, Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk, and ice. It’s finished with sweet cold brew whipped cream and smoky dark caramel drizzle.

“Right away, you taste something different with the sweet cold brew whipped cream,” says Debbie Antonio, a senior research and development manager for Starbucks. “Sip after sip, you get the blended coffee and the lighter whip with the dark caramel threaded all the way through.”

Chocolate lovers will enjoy the Triple Mocha Frappuccino, made with sweet cold brew whipped cream and dark mocha sauce at the bottom of the cup, then topped with a frosty blend of mocha sauce, Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk and ice, and finally topped with another layer of sweet cold brew whipped cream and a swirl of dark mocha drizzle.

“You can have mocha in every sip with Triple Mocha Frappuccino,” Antonio says.

We’ll drink to that.