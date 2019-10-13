Star Wars themed items you’ll want to add to your wishlist

Coinciding with the impending release of Disney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the hype surrounding The Mandalorian on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, a flood of new merchandise has become available for fans.

And while collectibles and toys undoubtedly appeal to younger fans who have grown up with the sequel trilogy, adults can display their love of the films in a more mature way.

If you love the franchise, one of these Star Wars themed products are sure to end up on your wishlist this holiday season. But if you can't wait for the present under the tree, why not fill your cart and head to checkout -- we bet you can do it in less than 12 parsecs.

Nixon Timepieces: $395

If you're looking for a somewhat subtle way to wear your Star Wars enthusiasm, consider these Star Wars Limited Edition Watches by Citizen. The classic timepieces include subtle design touches to showcase your loyalty to either the light or dark side, and you can pick from watches that represent Darth Vader, the Death Star, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, or Boba Fett.

Citizen only produced 1,977 models in its Star Wars line in order to represent the year in which the first movie of the franchise was released. We love that these watches have an eco drive, meaning they're powered by light and never need a battery. Buy from Amazon

Invicta Watches: $79.99-$89.99

If you're looking for a statement piece that's a bit more obvious than Citizen's options, the century-old Invicta watch company offers designs that more obviously represent beloved Star Wars characters.

The bold watches are themed after favorite characters, including selections such as a silver and blue R2D2 piece, a bright gold C3PO look-alike, and a black Darth Vader model for those who align with the dark side. Most of the watches in the lineup are water-resistant to at least 100 meters. Buy from Amazon

Garmin Smartwatches: $399

For those who want a watch that can do more, Garmin is one of the biggest names in smartwatches and fitness trackers. The brand recently announced their Legacy Saga Series -- one with a resistance theme inspired by Rey and the other modeled after the king of the dark side himself, Darth Vader.

Both watches include theme-specific animations and faces, along with a customized Garmin Connect experience. They're packed with sports-ready functions and sensors such as heart rate monitoring and more than a dozen activity profiles for sports like running, cycling, and golf. Channel the force and use one of these elegant watches to reach your fitness goals before the end of the year. Buy from Garmin

Sphero BB-8 droid: $79.98

If you're into adult figurines, then Sphero's app-controlled BB-8 droid might be for you. This little bot connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing gyroscopic propulsion up to 30 meters.

We love having one of these in our office. It makes great desk decor when it rests on its power base, and it provides a great distraction from work when needed. It's also compatible with the Force Band, meaning it can be controlled with gestures in addition to the iOS and Android apps. This is the perfect grown-up toy for any Star Wars fan. Buy from Amazon

Stance Socks: $14.99-$20

Whether you're training for a Turkey Trot or you're just on your feet a lot, a quality, supportive pair of socks is often your only hope against blisters. Slip-on a pair of colorful, ultra-comfortable Star Wars themed Stance socks and toe the start line of your next race with confidence or accentuate your work outfit with flair.

If you're all about the dark side, show it off with a mismatched pair of socks featuring Darth Vader on one and a Stormtrooper on the other. Or, you can represent your love for Chewbacca and your allegiance to the Rebel Alliance with this Chewie Pal pair. Whichever way you go, you'll feel like a hero during training and rest days with these on your feet. Buy from Amazon

William Sonoma kitchenware: $23.65-$39.95

We can all agree that the Star Wars universe isn't exactly foodie-friendly. In The Last Jedi, Luke eagerly gurgles down green milk, and on Jakku, Unkar Plutt is handing out one-quarter portions and leaving tummies grumbling all over the planet.

But if you're a home chef, you can fill your earthly kitchen with all sorts of Star Wars themed kitchen gadgets to show your support. If you want to make baked goods that signify your Star Wars obsession, take a look at these cookie cutters that include Yoda, Darth Vader, the Millennium Falcon, and more, or this Death Star Cakelet Pan for baking mini cakes. Buy from William Sonoma

Swarovski Elegance: $159.95-$238.99

While you can't pick up Yoda-shaped crystal earrings just yet (maybe one day), Swarovski does have beautiful crystal figurines for loyal Star Wars fans, like this 4.5-inch statuette of the green Jedi Master himself that will accentuate any side table or mantel.

Or, display your fandom in a refined manner with another of the painstakingly designed collector's pieces, like the 7-inch Stormtrooper or this cleverly designed R2-D2 with 446 luminous facets. Buy from Amazon

Halloween Costumes: $24.99-$49.99

Of course, nothing beats dressing up as your favorite character from your most cherished movie franchise. On Oct. 31, whether you're heading to a party or handing out candy to eager trick-or-treaters, go all out and splurge on a costume that you'll want to wear year after year like this classic Luke Skywalker costume that shows you're a fan of the original trilogy.

You can also dress the kids up to match with these adorable Yoda and Princess Leia costumes. And don't forget your furry pals -- this dog version of Chewbacca will complete the family's Rebel Alliance look. Buy from Spirit Halloween

Le Creuset bakeware: $20-$450

We're ready to fill our kitchen cupboards with the marvelous Star Wars Le Creuset line, which will release on Nov. 1. The company, known for its high-quality cookware, has created pieces perfect for any fan of the franchise who loves to cook.

We're particularly fond of the three-piece droid set, which includes a trio of mini cast-iron cocottes ideal for baking tiny casseroles and single-serving French onion soup. Only a Star Wars fan would recognize the subtle aesthetic of C3P0, R2-D2, and BB-8.

If the dark side is more your speed, check out the Darth Vader round dutch oven. The sleek black enameled vessel will fit equally well within a modern or farmhouse kitchen. All pieces in the collection are around for a limited time and are currently available for pre-order. Buy from William Sonoma

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.