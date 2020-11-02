Stand mixer comparison

If you’re getting into baking, you’ve probably considered investing in a stand mixer.

KitchenAid sets the bar for stand mixers, but the brand definitely doesn’t make budget appliances — thus deterring many beginners from making the investment.

To determine whether this appliance is worth the splurge or if a cheaper alternative will do the trick, we tested a KitchenAid against a budget model. The KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer, priced at $379.99, is best known for its solid performance and appreciable aesthetics. The Bodum Bistro Electric Stand Mixer offers more affordability at $231.99, and it claims to share many of the KitchenAid’s functions and features.

Here’s what we found when we put the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers to the test to see what each had to offer in performance, aesthetics, and price.

How we tested the KitchenAid and Bodum mixers

We tested the KitchenAid stand mixer and the Bodum stand mixer among experienced bakers and cooks that have used a broad range of stand mixers in the past.

We made cookie dough, bread dough, pizza dough and whipped cream in both stand mixers, using the appropriate attachments. We also made dough and batter batches of different sizes and viscosities to assess their performance as they reach maximum load capacity.

About the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer features 10 speed settings and comes with a flat beater, dough hook, whip, and pouring shield. KitchenAid claims this stand mixer is capable of making up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch.

KitchenAid's stand mixer is compatible with up to 10 additional KitchenAid attachments to transform into a full-service culinary center. These attachments include a pasta maker, food grinder, and an ice cream maker.

About the Bodum Bistro Stand Mixer

The Bodum Bistro Stand Mixer retails for $231.99 at Amazon. Its 700-watt motor offers seven speed settings with twice the power of comparable stand mixers. The stand mixer comes with a dough hook, beater, whisk, and pour shield.

Bodum's stand mixer is compatible with several additional attachments, including a slicer, shredder, and a food and meat grinder.

First impressions of the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers

What was most noticeable during the setup of both mixers was the differences in their tilt-head mechanisms.

The KitchenAid offers 90 degrees of fluid motion, but this is not the case with the Bodum stand mixer. While it doesn’t require much effort to move the tilt head in a similar manner, there is a considerable amount of extraneous motion. The Bodum’s tilt-head can be bent or wiggled, which felt somewhat unstable.

How do the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers compare aesthetically?

Overall construction quality is apparent, as the KitchenAid is made of metal while the Bodum features mostly plastic components.

The KitchenAid stand mixer has a classic industrial appearance that feels just as solid as it looks. We thought it had impressive curb appeal, especially since it’s available in 24 colors. For that reason, its design tends to blend in well with other kitchen appliances and décor.

The Bodum stand mixer, however, has a more modern appearance with matte black components. Its contemporary look is suitable for modern kitchens. The appearance can be characterized as unique, in that it will be a stand-out item in a kitchen because it’s unlikely to share aesthetic attributes with most non-Bodum appliances.

How do the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers compare on performance?Attachment quality

The attachment quality is noticeably different between the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers. To some extent, this impacted overall consistency and reliability.

For the most part, the KitchenAid stand mixer had much denser, stronger attachments. They had a high level of tolerance, even while mixing the thickest, heaviest batches of dough for bread or cookies.

The Bodum stand mixer, on the other hand, has attachments of decent quality. We felt they were capable of handling average mixing projects; however, they may strain or falter with more intense, prolonged mixing tasks. Especially the dough hook, which had a tendency to make the whole appliance wobble when kneading larger batches of dough.

Incorporating ingredients

We noted major differences in how the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers incorporate ingredients, which boils down to the attachment and bowl design.

For the most part, the KitchenAid stand mixer is capable of combining ingredients without additional assistance. However, due to a dimple at the bottom of the bowl, it’s not unusual for dry ingredients like flour to accumulate there. Occasional manual assistance is required to help these ingredients incorporate.

A similar issue is present in the Bodum, though it’s more pronounced. There is a noticeable gap between the maximum reach of the attachments and the bottom of the bowl. As a result, some ingredients may not fully incorporate, and it’s not unusual for users to manually assist during mixing.

Operation

The smoothness of operation varies considerably between the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers.

We found the KitchenAid offered a user-friendly experience. This includes the tactile click of the speed control knob. The stand mixer is capable of handling batches with different viscosities. It claims to make nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread, and seven pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch; however, we discovered the KitchenAid mixer worked best when it’s not at maximum capacity.

The Bodum stand mixer also offers a user-friendly operation with a highly visible red speed settings knob that is easy to operate. For the most part, this mixer handled average-size batches decently with occasional quirks. The whisk, for example, doesn’t reach the bottom of the bowl. For that reason, a minimum of two cups was necessary to effectively whisk eggs, creams, and sauces.

Stability

We found both the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers ended up “rocking” when the dough was unbalanced, such as with large balls of pizza dough. This issue was remedied on both mixers by reducing the speed and by adding ingredients more slowly.

It should be noted that the base of the KitchenAid stand mixer is significantly heavier than the Bodum. This in turn minimizes the rocking or jumping motions due to its lower center of gravity. With that said, it didn’t completely eliminate the base’s movement at maximum load capacity.

The Bodum stand mixer, a much lighter model, is prone to jumping while kneading bread or pizza dough. However, it offers an effective solution by placing suction cups beneath the base to secure it to counters.

In all, we found both stand mixers performed moderately well with certain adjustments and concessions.

Bottom line

Based on our testing experience, we feel the KitchenAid and Bodum stand mixers both offer plenty of features that will please bakers and home cooks. With that said, there’s an ideal user for each of these kitchen appliances.

Experienced cooks and bakers will appreciate the smooth, capable operation of the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer. It’s built to last, and considering you can get a few decades out of it (with proper care and maintenance), the sticker price of $379.99 is reasonable in the long run.

Novice cooks and occasional bakers will enjoy using the Bodum Bistro for its user-friendly operation, and it won’t break the bank compared to other name-brand stand mixers. Provided users have realistic expectations with batch size and viscosity, it’s a value buy.

