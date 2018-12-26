Spicy Shrimp Cream Cheese Tartlets Recipe
December 26, 2018
Spicy Shrimp Cream Cheese Tartlets Recipe
Spicy Shrimp Cream Cheese Tartlets Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
- 8 ounces Cream Cheese, cold
- 4 tablespoons Heavy Whipping Cream, cold
- 1 tablespoon Fresh Dill
- 1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 pound Shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons Taco Seasoning
- 1/4-1/2 teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- On a lightly floured surface roll out puff pastry into a 10x10 inch square.
- Cut 9 (2 inch) circles and place on parchment paper.
- With a sharp knife lightly score about a half inch from edge in a circle shape careful not to cut through pastry.
- Bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven. Using sharp knife carefully rescore the edges and remove centers to make a well. Set aside.
- In mixing bowl add cream cheese. Whisk together on medium low until completely incorporated. Remember to scrape down the sides of the bowl half way through mixing.
- Slowly add in cream. Scrape down sides half way through mixing.
- Slowly mix in dill.
- Turn mixer up to medium high and whisk for 3 minutes.
- Pipe frosting into the center of each cooled pastry.
- In the meantime heat olive oil in large skillet over high heat.
- Add shrimp, taco seasoning and red pepper flakes.
- Cook for 5 minutes.
- Top one shrimp onto each pastry.
- Serve and ENJOY!
Recommended
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls