  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Spicy Shrimp Cream Cheese Tartlets Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
Spicy Shrimp Cream Cheese Tartlets Recipe

Print
Save

Spicy Shrimp Cream Cheese Tartlets Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
  • 8 ounces Cream Cheese, cold
  • 4 tablespoons Heavy Whipping Cream, cold
  • 1 tablespoon Fresh Dill
  • 1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 pound Shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 tablespoons Taco Seasoning
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. On a lightly floured surface roll out puff pastry into a 10x10 inch square.
  3. Cut 9 (2 inch) circles and place on parchment paper.
  4. With a sharp knife lightly score about a half inch from edge in a circle shape careful not to cut through pastry.
  5. Bake for 10 minutes.
  6. Remove from oven. Using sharp knife carefully rescore the edges and remove centers to make a well. Set aside.
  7. In mixing bowl add cream cheese. Whisk together on medium low until completely incorporated. Remember to scrape down the sides of the bowl half way through mixing.
  8. Slowly add in cream. Scrape down sides half way through mixing.
  9. Slowly mix in dill.
  10. Turn mixer up to medium high and whisk for 3 minutes.
  11. Pipe frosting into the center of each cooled pastry.
  12. In the meantime heat olive oil in large skillet over high heat.
  13. Add shrimp, taco seasoning and red pepper flakes.
  14. Cook for 5 minutes.
  15. Top one shrimp onto each pastry.
  16. Serve and ENJOY!

Recommended

Misen Chef's Knife
Misen Chef's Knife

Breville Hand Mixer
Breville Hand Mixer

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

360 Bakeware Jelly Roll Pan
360 Bakeware Jelly Roll Pan