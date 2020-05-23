Manu Fernandez
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Spain’s far-right holds car protest against virus lockdown

May 23, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
JOSEPH WILSON AND ALICIA LEÓN
Manu Fernandez

Far-right opponents of Spain's lockdown held a rally in Madrid on Saturday.