DESIREE MARTIN
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Spain to demand negative COVID-19 tests from all travelers arriving from ‘high risk’ countries

November 11, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
DESIREE MARTIN

The measure is set to go into effect on Nov. 23.