Southwest Paleo Casserole

From www.foodfanatic.com by Tanya Schroeder
Southwest Paleo Casserole

Southwest Paleo Casserole Recipe

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Zucchini noodles
  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 1/2 pound Ground Italian Sausage
  • 2 teaspoons Cumin
  • 2 teaspoons Dried Oregano
  • 1 teaspoon Paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 Yellow Bell Pepper, sliced
  • 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, sliced
  • 1/2 Orange Bell Pepper, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons Tomato Paste
  • 14 ounces Canned Diced Tomatoes, with basil
  • 14 ounces Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray and set aside.
  2. In a skillet, cook the ground beef and the Italian sausage until crumbled and browned completely.
  3. Season the meat with cumin, oregano, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt.
  4. Add the bell peppers, tomato paste and both canned tomatoes, stir.
  5. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.
  6. Place zucchini noodles between two paper towels and ring out the moisture from the noodles. Place noodles on the bottom of your dish, top with the prepared sauce.
  7. Bake casserole for 15 minutes.

 

