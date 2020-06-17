Rick Diamond
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Southern megachurch pastor Louie Giglio apologizes for referring to slavery as white ‘blessing'

June 17, 2020 | 8:47pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Rick Diamond

Southern megachurch pastor Louie Giglio has apologized for calling slavery a "white blessing."