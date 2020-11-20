Nardus Engelbrecht
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

South African police fire tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons at anti-racism protesters in front of high school

November 20, 2020 | 6:49pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nardus Engelbrecht

Apartheid ended in South Africa in 1994, but racism did not.