Sourdough Stuffing with Cranberries and Pecans Recipe

2 cups Chicken Stock, turkey stock, or vegetable stock
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking trays with silicone liners or parchment paper.
Dice the sourdough loaf into bite-size pieces or smaller. How small the bread chunks are is totally up to you.
Spread diced bread out on the baking trays in one even layer. Lightly spray the bread with cooking spray.
Bake for approximately 8-10 minutes, until the bread is a little bit toasted – the same texture you’d expect day-old bread left out to be. (Alternatively, chop the bread and leave it on the counter overnight.) Pour into a large bowl and set aside.
Dice celery, shallots, garlic, pecans and cranberries.
In a large sauté pan or skillet, melt two tablespoons of butter. Add the celery and shallots, cooking until soft. Stir often.
When the celery and shallots are soft, add garlic and stir through. Then add pecans and cranberries to the pan.
Stir through and allow to simmer for a few minutes, until the pecans are fragrant. Make sure to stir often so that the pecans do not burn.
Add to the bowl with diced bread and toss.
Melt the remaining four tablespoons of butter and allow to cool slightly.
While it’s cooling, mix together the ground sage, celery salt, rosemary, thyme, kosher salt, and pepper. Pour butter and seasoning mixture over the bread mixture. Toss to evenly coat.
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Spray a large baking pan with cooking spray, then evenly spread the stuffing into the pan.
Pour stock over the stuffing, making sure to cover the entire pan well.
Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 35-40 minutes.
Remove foil in the last 5-10 minutes of cooking, depending on how crispy you like the tops of your stuffing.