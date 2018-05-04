  1. Home
Sopapilla Cheesecake Hand Pies

From www.foodfanatic.com by Rebekah Garcia Kalinowski
Ingredients

  • 1 8 ounce package Cream Cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Pre-made Pie Crusts

For the Topping:

  • 3 tablespoons Butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper; set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and 2 tablespoons of sugar until well combined. Mix in the vanilla; set aside.
  3. Roll out the pie crust to 1/8-inch thin. Cut into 3.5-inch rounds. Fill each circle with about a teaspoon of cream cheese. Fold over and crimp with a fork to seal. Re-rolls scraps and continue filling until the pie crust is used.
  4. In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon. Dip one side of each pie into melted butter, then into sugar. Place cinnamon-sugar side up on prepared baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes or until crust is no longer raw. Watch carefully after 10 minutes or filling may begin to leak.

 

