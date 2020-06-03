June 3, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
’Some of us have been feeling it more than others’: Obama acknowledges pain and despair of police brutality, coronavirus disparity
Former President Obama urged protesters from coast to coast angry over the death of George Floyd to show the same enthusiasm for voting that that they have for outraged activism. “To bring about change we have to highlight a problem and make people uncomfortable. But we also have to translate that into practical solutions," Obama said.