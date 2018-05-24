Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the powerhouse behind the new droid in the STAR WARS universe, L3-37. Her quirky, adorable performance in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY instantly captures your heart and tickles your funny-bone, this character is truly a treat! Thanks to my partnership with Disney, I had the chance to attend an exclusive interview with […]

The post SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Exclusive Interview with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (L3-37) #HanSoloEvent appeared first on Rural Mom.