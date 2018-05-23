  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Exclusive Interview with Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) #HanSoloEvent

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Exclusive Interview with Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) #HanSoloEvent

With a 6’4″ husband and a son who is already 6’5″, I’ve certainly spent my time feeling a bit on the short side, but standing next to Joonas Suotamo, who stands a a full 7-feet, I got a sense of how the Ewoks must have felt when Chewbacca stepped on the scene!  His performance as […]

The post SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Exclusive Interview with Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) #HanSoloEvent appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom

Around the Web