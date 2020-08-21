Snow Teeth Whitening review

Teeth whitening can be a complicated and expensive process, even when using at-home kits.

For those with sensitive teeth, it's either painful or completely out of the question. Unfortunately, many grin and bear it to achieve the bright white smile they've always wanted.

Snow Teeth Whitening claims to offer a painless, straightforward method of teeth whitening through its whitening serum and LED mouthpiece. They say it takes only 21 minutes a day for 21 days to see major results. Snow Teeth Whitening brands itself as a convenient, comfortable solution to teeth whitening compared to other in-office treatments and drugstore whitening kits.

We put Snow Teeth Whitening's All-in-One Kit to the test to see if it really delivers whiter teeth with more convenience than other options on the market. Here's what we found.

How does Snow Teeth Whitening work?

The Snow Teeth Whitening system uses a gel serum that you brush onto your teeth then activate with an LED mouthguard. The company says its product is safe for people with all types of teeth, including those with braces, major dental work, or sensitivity. We tested the Snow Teeth Whitening All-in-One system for 21 minutes a day for 21 days and tracked the results.

Snow Teeth Whitening cost

The Snow Teeth Whitening system we tested was the All-in-One Kit, which costs $199.99. The kit is frequently on sale, and to save more on this kit (or others), you can take the Snow quiz to receive a coupon for your initial purchase. The kit comes with the LED mouthpiece, three whitening serum wands, and one extra-strength whitening serum wand.

Is Snow Teeth Whitening effective?

We found the kit was effective at removing moderate coffee and wine stains. We saw major whitening results within four days; after that, there were incremental improvements on a daily basis. At the end of three weeks, we found that teeth tended to be about two shades whiter than when before treatment; however, those with deeper stains may experience a more dramatic improvement.

Snow Teeth Whitening for sensitive teeth

If you have sensitive teeth that prevent you from using other at-home whitening kits, Snow is worth a try. After the recommended three-week use period, we didn't experience increased sensitivity to teeth or gums. This may be partially due to Snow's whitening serum, which is formulated without the chemicals often found in other at-home treatments. We found the kit to be a gentle alternative for those with sensitive teeth looking to go slightly whiter.

How to use Snow Teeth Whitening

We found the Snow Teeth Whitening All-in-One Kit was relatively easy to use and fuss-free.

Daily treatments began with putting serum onto the teeth with the whitening wand. While it was easy to cover the front teeth, we experienced some difficulties reaching back teeth. It was also somewhat difficult to tell whether the serum was evenly applied.

Next, we wore the LED mouthpiece, which can be powered by a smartphone, for 21 minutes. Once treatment was completed, we thoroughly rinsed and dried the LED mouthguard and set it aside for the next day.

Overall, Snow's LED mouthpiece was comfortable to wear during treatment. We did find, however, that over-salivation was a slight issue. Since the LED mouthpiece has a "universal fit," there's a moderate amount of space that may cause a saliva build-up. It's not a deal-breaker by any means, and if anything, it's easy to get used to during subsequent treatments.

Since the whitening wands and LED mouthpiece are compact, it was easy to stow and carry these items inside a cosmetic bag between uses. For that reason, we felt the Snow Teeth Whitening All-in-One Kit was highly portable and conducive to travel use.

Snow Teeth Whitening pros

Based on our testing of the Snow Teeth Whitening All-in-One Kit, we found it delivered on its claim of providing an effortless way to achieve a whiter, brighter smile. It earns high marks for being comfortable and non-irritating to those with sensitive teeth or gums.

With consistent daily use, results were quick. Results were noticeable in a matter of days. Overall, Snow seems to be effective at keeping beverage-related stains at bay for regular coffee and wine drinkers.

The LED mouthpiece is one of few whitening treatments that can be worn over braces, permanent retainers, and other dental appliances. It also has smooth edges and is comfortable to wear, not to mention easy to clean since it lacks nooks and crannies.

Snow Teeth Whitening cons

Unfortunately, the Snow All-in-One Kit isn't cordless. The cord, which connects to smartphones, isn't very long, and the multi-device charger is a bit bulky. These attributes made it difficult to multitask during treatment. The whitening wand was challenging to manipulate at times, which may compromise results. We wish the wand had an angled tip to better reach teeth at the back of the mouth.

Bottom line

Overall, we had a positive experience with the Snow Teeth Whitening All-in-One Kit. The system is gentle and painless, and it emerges as a solid choice for those looking for slightly whiter teeth at a reasonable price. The system makes a difference in keeping daily staining at bay, which we think makes Snow a worthwhile investment.

