Sneaky ways to add turmeric to your diet

Turmeric is a spice distinctive for its bright yellow color that's touted in the wellness world as a superfood -- and for good reason. There are thousands of studies of this traditional Indian cooking spice, often found in curries, that back its health benefits.

Turmeric's effect is mainly thanks to the active ingredient, curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that can provide pain relief. The good news is that you don't have to make every meal curry-flavored to add more of this spice to your diet; there are many supplement options available.

Here's everything you need to know about adding more turmeric to your diet, along with our top recommendations.

What is turmeric and what does it do?

Turmeric is harvested from the root of the Curcuma longa plant, a member of the ginger family that grows in Southeast Asia and India. The root is dried and ground, resulting in a yellow powder known as the "golden spice."

It's used for cooking and even for dye, thanks to its bold hue. Though its medicinal properties seem to be a recent discovery in the West, turmeric has been used in Eastern medical practice, like Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, for thousands of years.

Our favorite turmeric supplements

If you don't love the taste of turmeric: Gaia Herbs Turmeric Supreme Extra Strength Turmeric Curcumin Supplement is a pill that's sourced from organic turmeric and includes black pepper to increase the body's absorption of curcumin compounds. Plus, the liquid capsules are small, vegetarian-friendly, and easy to take.

For extra gut support: Garden of Life Extra Strength Turmeric offers organic tablets that are packed not only with 95% curcumin compounds but also with bonus probiotics for healthy digestion and black pepper that helps your body absorb the curcumin.

An easier-to-swallow option: If capsules or tablets aren't your thing, try a liquid supplement like Qunol Liquid Turmeric Curcumin with Black Pepper that offers a whopping 1,000mg of curcumin per serving. It can be mixed with a beverage of your choice or drunk undiluted.

Something sweeter: Drops are another great liquid option. Ultra6 Nutrition Turmeric Curcumin with Bioperine stands out for its taste as well as potency. Sugar-free and containing all-organic ingredients, these drops are sweetened with stevia to offset the spicy taste of Bioperine (black pepper).

The golden milk craze

Another way to ingest turmeric is via golden milk powder. "Golden milk" is more or less a turmeric latte, which you've likely seen on the menu at your local high-end coffee shop. It's a hot beverage with turmeric and other warming spices, like ginger and cardamom, and it has a spicy-sweet taste. Rather than spending $5 plus at a café, you can get golden milk powder on Amazon and play barista at home.

For the latte drinker: Turmaquik Golden Milk Powder offers great value with 90 servings of the delicious beverage in just one container. Whisk the powder with the milk of your choice and heat.

If you prefer smoothies: Alternatively, you can sneak in a teaspoon of the straight spice in your morning smoothie for a subtle taste. For this, we recommend Simply Organic Ground Turmeric Root -- a premium brand that offers the highest quality spices.

Cinnamon spice: Other great golden milk powders are Raw and Root Tur Latte Organic Turmeric Milk Powder with added Ceylon cinnamon, which is not only tasty but contains its own health perks. This organic mix is unsweetened, so you can add the sweetener of your choice, like YS Eco Bee Farms Raw Honey.

An Ayurvedic blend: For a traditional Ayurvedic golden milk powder, we love A&I Nutrients Ayurvedic Organic Golden Milk Blend. Not only is it affordable with a generous 120 servings per package, it also contains high-quality organic ingredients and no sugar.

Pro tip: Blend golden milk powders with milk or into a smoothie in a high-speed blender like the NutriBullet Magic Bullet to reduce clumps in your drink.

What are the benefits of turmeric?

Over 12,500 peer-reviewed articles support turmeric's health benefits. Turmeric supplementation is popular as a pain-relief alternative to medications. Sufferers of arthritis pain in particular report experiencing relief from the curcumin in turmeric, and according to a pilot clinical study by the Nirmala Medical Centre in India, it may even outperform arthritis drugs. Turmeric can also be used to relieve menstrual pain, joint swelling, back pain, or other pain from inflammation.

There are also indications that turmeric may help with other chronic conditions such as depression, acne (and other skin inflammation), diabetes, headaches, fatigue, digestive issues (like IBS), and fibromyalgia. As always, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement or stopping any regularly taken medication.

