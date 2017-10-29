  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Snacks, Sips and Recipes for National Apple Month

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
Snacks, Sips and Recipes for National Apple Month

This time of year, pumpkins steal the limelight, but did you know that October is National Apple Month, too?  What is arguably one of the favorite fruits of the fall season, apples are the perfect cool weather and holiday treat.  We have a few ideas to inspire your apple-licious celebrations and enjoy this amazing flavor […]

The post Snacks, Sips and Recipes for National Apple Month appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom