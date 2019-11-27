Is a smart thermostat worth it?

In recent years, homes have gotten smarter and the phenomenon is offering consumers more options when it comes to saving money.

In colder climates, especially, families are turning to smart thermostats. But is it worth it? Is the technology actually advanced enough to deliver on savings? BestReviews researched and tested different units to find the answers to these questions.

A smart thermostat is a step up from a programmable unit. It's WiFi-enabled and can adjust your home's temperature using sensors, information about your preferences, and weather data.

The main draw of a smart thermostat? You won't have to worry about fiddling with the temperature throughout the day.

What are the advantages of a smart thermostat?

Many smart thermostat models are capable of learning your schedule and adjusting automatically to your chosen preferences. Because they're WiFi connected, they switch to eco-friendly temperature settings when they sense that you're away (either via a sensor in the unit or using your smartphone location).

Control your smart thermostat from your couch or cozy bed without planting your feet onto cold hardwood floors. Your unit can also provide you with information about your energy use and habits and give you feedback on how to improve.

ENERGY STAR Certified Smart Thermostats

1. Nest Learning Thermostat: $249

This is Google's smart thermostat and one of the most popular models on the market. It learns your habits and can adjust your home's temperatures for you. It displays a green leaf when you choose a temperature setting that saves energy; plus, it guides you toward eco-friendly choices.

Notable energy-saving feature: Smart scheduling and ability to select maximum savings option with a heat pump or forced-air system.

2. Hive Smart Thermostat: $110

The Hive is a relatively affordable smart thermostat that's compatible with Alexa or the Google smart home assistant. It can pair with door and window sensors to automatically turn off when it senses no one is home.

Notable energy-saving feature: Ability to control the temperature in up to five zones in your home.

3. ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control: $199

This smart thermostat has a streamlined appearance and includes a smart sensor that keeps important rooms comfortable by monitoring the occupancy and temperature. Alexa is built-in for easy control, but it can easily integrate with whatever smart home ecosystem you have.

Notable energy-saving feature: Window and door sensors detect when you leave the house and turn down the temperature while you're gone.

4. Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat: $169.99

This thermostat's sensors have a large range for spacious homes, and the device learns your home to send you alerts about temperatures and filters as needed. You can set exact temperatures or let the smart sensing do the job.

Notable energy-saving feature: Compatible with sensors that allow users to customize temperature depending on the room selected.

5. Emerson Sensi: $129

This award-winning smart thermostat can work with an extensive range of HVAC systems, and you can easily check online to see if it's compatible with your home setup. The company also offers to help you find utility rebates in your area.

Notable energy-saving feature: Geofencing prevents wasteful heating and cooling. Users also receive energy usage reports.

Smart Thermostat Savings: The Reality

According to ENERGY STAR, the average American homeowner spends upwards of $900 a year on heating and cooling -- which accounts for nearly half of the cost of an energy bill.

Can a smart thermostat help lower your yearly energy expenditure? In short, it depends.

While many intelligent thermostats are designed to help you save energy and heat or cool your home more wisely, they're not miracle workers. Your money-saving experience will depend on a few key variables.

Are you already energy-efficient? If you own a programmable thermostat without smart features and are taking care to program a schedule that lowers the heating at night, you may not see a significant change in your energy bill after installing a smart thermostat. Do you already lower the temperature when leaving the house? A WiFi-enabled unit may not be worth the extra cost, but there's no doubt it's more convenient.

What's the status of your HVAC system? Is your home well insulated? If your home is poorly insulated, drafty, and features an energy-guzzling, badly maintained HVAC system, a smart thermostat won't make much of a difference. Consider investing in a few home improvements instead.

Will you use the thermostat to its full potential? Don't bother installing a smart thermostat if you don't intend to use all of its features. Most intelligent units can be used with the smart functions disabled, but what's the point?

What's the weather like and where do you live? If you live somewhere with extreme winters and scorching hot summers, you're likely to see a difference in your energy usage when using a smart thermostat. In a milder region, savings won't be as noticeable. Janine Scott, an EnPowered associate, explains that savings depend in large part on your electricity provider and how you're priced. Weather fluctuations from year to year also have an impact on energy usage regardless of your thermostat model.

How many thermostats do you need to install? Certain home layouts or heating systems may require the installation of multiple thermostats. If that's the case, the cost of installing several units may outweigh the potential savings benefits.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.