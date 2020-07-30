Small purchases that will make working from home better

Working from home can have its good points and its not-so-good points. You get to work from the comfort of your own home... but you might lack the luxuries of an office, like an ergonomic desk chair or second computer monitor.

However, there are certain things you can buy, no matter what your situation is, that can make your WFH experience much better.

Consider investing in products to ease the neck and shoulder pain that's likely to occur after days spent hunched over a laptop, or add home office amenities that will make the workday more bearable.

These aren't expensive purchases, just little items - each is under $60 - that will greatly enhance your comfort and maybe even elevate your productivity.

Best anti-fatigue mat for working from home

Kangaroo Original Standing Mat $44.99 at Amazon

If you have a standing desk or spend any time working while standing up, you can benefit from an anti-fatigue mat. Kangaroo's ergonomic thick foam pad is non-slip, and it will help reduce foot, knee, leg, and back pain that results from standing for extended periods of time.

Best lumbar pillow for working from home

OPTP Original McKenzie Lumbar Roll: $21.95 at Amazon

One of the worst habits you can easily fall into when working from home is hunching forward over your laptop. OPTP's lumbar roll can help remind you how to sit with good posture to reduce the pain that results from sitting improperly for extended periods of time.

Best seat cushion for working from home

Helishy Gel Seat Cushion: $29.97 at Amazon (was $49.92)

You might think you're relaxing when you're sitting, but supporting the entire upper half of your body can put your lower spine under a great deal of stress. Helishy's seat cushion features a honeycomb design that can relieve some of the pressure caused by sitting. It helps reduce numbness and fatigue and comes with a removable anti-slip cover for easy cleaning.

Best laptop stand for working from home

Rain Design Laptop Stand: $38.69 at Amazon (was $49.90)

Because a laptop's screen is so close to the keys, forcing you to hunch over, using a laptop can be one of the worst things you do to your body when working from home. To elevate the screen to a safer height for your back, consider this solution. It's an affordable device that raises your laptop so you can work while maintaining good posture, keeping the stress away from the delicate lower back region.

Best wireless keyboard for working from home

Logitech Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $49.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

If you listened to the previous advice and purchased a laptop stand, you alleviated one problem but created another. Having an elevated laptop means that your hands are now too high. The solution: a wireless keyboard and mouse. This handy combo allows you to maintain proper arm and hand position while working on a laptop that has been raised to protect your back.

Best charging station for working from home

AYEPOW 5-in-1 Multiple Phone Dock Stand: $39.99 at Amazon

You can only be productive if your devices have power. With this charging station, you'll never have to worry about running out of charge again. This model features one wireless charging pad and four smart USB charging ports so you can be refueling up to five devices at once.

Best lap desk for working from home

Sofia + Sam Lap Desk: $47.24 at Amazon (was $59.99)

While it isn't designed to replace your regular desk, a lap desk can be a great temporary way to up your productivity by providing a change of scenery. Sofia + Sam's lap desk has a wrist rest, pullout mouse pad, phone slot, and task light - everything you need to work wherever you want, even in bed.

Best foam roller for working from home

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller: $33.65 at Amazon

Even at the end of your best days, you may still find yourself plagued by painful knots and cramps from a long day of remaining relatively motionless. TriggerPoint's foam roller is designed to increase blood flow, flush away lactic acid, and reduce muscle tension. This model can be used to massage your neck, back, arms, legs, and feet.

Best desktop air purifier for working from home

LEVOIT Home Office Air Purifier: $59.99 at Amazon

The air in your home office can be filled with everything from offensive odors and mold to dust and allergens. LEVOIT's desktop air purifier has a three-stage filtration system that removes particles down to 0.3 microns. If you'd like to work in a clean environment, this is a cost-effective step in the right direction.

Best sound machine for working from home

Conair Sound Therapy Sound Machine: $25.08 at Amazon

With all the day-to-day activities going on in the average household, it can be hard to find peace when working from home. Calming sound is a proven way to reduce stress, and Conair's sound machine offers 10 high-quality recordings ranging from a thunderstorm to ocean waves. The unit can be operated by either batteries or a DC wall adapter.

Best fitness equipment for working from home

Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite: $28.99 at Amazon

Taking regular short breaks is essential to staying focused, efficient, and productive. Getting your blood flowing during those breaks is even better. Perfect Fitness's Elite pushup handles can be kept on the floor next to your desk so you can hammer out a few reps every hour to help keep you in peak condition.

Best water bottle for working from home

Simple Modern Stainless Steel Wave Bottle: $14.99 at Amazon

By now, we all know the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day, especially if you're taking brief exercise breaks. Simple Modern's vacuum-insulated Wave bottle keeps your water cold for hours at a time, so it's always refreshing to take a sip.

