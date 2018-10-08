Slow Cooker Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe
October 8, 2018
Slow Cooker Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe
Slow Cooker Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 pound Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon Oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon Chili Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
- 1/2 Yellow Onion, diced
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 can Great Northern Beans, drained (15 ounces)
- 2 4 ounce cans Diced Green Chiles
- 1 15 oz can Black Beans, drained
- 30 ounces Chicken Broth
- 1 tablespoon Fresh Cilantro, chopped
- 4 ounces Reduced Fat Cream Cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
Toppings:
- Minced Fresh Jalapeño
- Avocado, sliced
- Minced Fresh Cilantro
- Shredded Mexican Cheese
Directions
- Add chicken breasts to bottom of slow cooker. Top with salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, chili powder, and cayenne pepper.
- Top with diced onion, minced garlic, great Northern beans, green chiles, black beans, chicken broth and cilantro. Stir.
- Cover and cook on HIGH for 3-4 hours. You can also cook this on LOW for 8 hours, if desired.
- Remove chicken to large mixing bowl, then shred with two forks. Return the chicken to the slow cooker.
- Add cream cheese and heavy cream, stirring to combine. Cover and cook on HIGH for an additional 15 minutes, or until the chili is creamy and slightly thickened.
- Stir well and serve with toppings.
Recommended