Slow Cooker Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meghan Yager
Slow Cooker Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe

Slow Cooker Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon Oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chili Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • 1/2 Yellow Onion, diced
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 can Great Northern Beans, drained (15 ounces)
  • 2 4 ounce cans Diced Green Chiles
  • 1 15 oz can Black Beans, drained
  • 30 ounces Chicken Broth
  • 1 tablespoon Fresh Cilantro, chopped
  • 4 ounces Reduced Fat Cream Cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup Heavy Cream

Toppings:

  • Minced Fresh Jalapeño
  • Avocado, sliced
  • Minced Fresh Cilantro
  • Shredded Mexican Cheese

Directions

  1. Add chicken breasts to bottom of slow cooker. Top with salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, chili powder, and cayenne pepper.
  2. Top with diced onion, minced garlic, great Northern beans, green chiles, black beans, chicken broth and cilantro. Stir.
  3. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3-4 hours. You can also cook this on LOW for 8 hours, if desired.
  4. Remove chicken to large mixing bowl, then shred with two forks. Return the chicken to the slow cooker.
  5. Add cream cheese and heavy cream, stirring to combine. Cover and cook on HIGH for an additional 15 minutes, or until the chili is creamy and slightly thickened.
  6. Stir well and serve with toppings.

 

 

