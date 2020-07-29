  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Skydiver loses prosthetic leg during jump – and farmer finds it in his soybean field

July 29, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção

“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realize I had lost it."