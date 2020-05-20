Skincare masks that will make your face glow

We're all getting out and about less frequently, which means you might be thinking of doing time-consuming things that you usually don't have enough hours for in the week, like applying face masks that need to sit for extended periods of time.

There's not much reason to put on makeup if you're spending most of your time at home, so it's the ideal time to switch up your skincare routine and deeply clean your pores or moisturize the delicate skin on your face.

Our team has been working from home for the last few months, and in between virtual meetings, many of us have been applying face masks in hopes of achieving radiant, healthy skin.

Here are our favorite picks so far.

Budget-friendly

Earth Therapeutics Essentials Pack: $10 at Kohl's

This convenient five-pack lets you explore different varieties to find your favorite face mask, and it's only $10 for the whole set. Each one sensitive skin-approved, as masks are made with non-irritating fabric and natural ingredients like avocado and green tea.

Innisfree Super Volcanic Clusters Mask: $21 at Sephora

Look no further for a lightweight mask that does heavy-duty pore clearing. Infused with salicylic acid, this mask helps exfoliate dead skin cells and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores. It's also effective at reducing excessive oil and sebum production.

Truly Hemp Jelly Anti-Blemish Face Mask: $23 at Ulta

If you're acne-prone, this antioxidant mask is essential to keeping breakouts at bay. Not only does it minimize pores and clarify skin, but it also targets patchy, flaky areas to smooth over healing breakouts.

Lab Series Urban Blue Detox Clay Mask: $34 at Macy's

It's easy to cleanse pores from impurities with this 10-minute detox mask. The charcoal-clay formula decongests skin and draws out pollutants and excess oil to leave your skin with an even, super-clean complexion.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $20 at Sephora

Keep your lips looking youthful and plump when you smile on camera with this overnight mask. This luxurious balm is enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants to moisturize and revitalize. The formula is also dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Mask: $14 at Sephora

Enjoy a unique experience with a rubber mask that hugs skin as it boosts moisture retention with hyaluronic acid and soothes skin with algae and clay. The formula features a simple ingredients list free of harsh ingredients, including sulfates and formaldehyde.

Mid-range

Kiehl's Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask: $45 at Nordstrom

Rich and creamy, this avocado mask softens and smooths rough and bumpy areas. It's safe for sensitive skin with a simple, plant-derived formula, plus it's paraben- and fragrance-free. The brand recommends three 15-minute applications per week, so if you have the time for that, it's an effective mask for most skin types.

SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Masque: $59 at Dermstore

Who knew deep pore cleansing could be achieved through such a gentle formula? Key ingredients in this clarifying mask include 2% mixed fruit extracts as well as kaolin and bentonite clays, aloe, and chamomile.

StriVectin Supergreens Soother Cooling Gel Mask: $48 at Ulta

Go green and detox with this plant-based mask that features green tea extract, cannabis sativa seed oil, and celery plant cells. Rinse it off to reveal soothed, refreshed skin that feels revitalized with a mild tingling sensation.

Peter Thomas Roth Mask Trio: $79 at Ulta (was $109)

This triple-threat mask soothes, exfoliates, and firms skin with luxurious ingredients. The set includes the cool cucumber detox eye mask, pumpkin enzymatic dermal resurfacer, and a 24K colloidal gold lifter.

Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask: $43 at Ulta

A potent blend of alpha and beta hydroxy acids penetrates pores to extract deep-set impurities. The mask also exfoliates and promotes cell turnover to resurface your skin to achieve a baby-soft texture.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil Mask: $85 at Dermstore

This four-pack of foil masks is packed with algae extract, hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and probiotics to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's also infused with a patented serum formula with a reputation for being a moisture magnet.

Luxury

La Mer The Lifting & Firming Mask: $250 at Nordstrom

Slather this mask on your face to boost your skin's renewal process. The formula is infused with La Mer's signature Healing Broth and Concentrated Lifting Ferment to uplift and rejuvenate skin.

Clarins Super Restorative Instant Lift Serum Mask: $110 at Macy's

Tighten and firm skin with this sheet mask infused with replenishing harungana extract. Moisture retention is boosted through a unique mix of anti-aging serum and oat sugars to give skin the hydrated lift it needs.

Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Reviving Volcanic Mask: $300 at Macy's

For the ultimate indulgence, try this luxurious mask formulated with volcanic ash sourced from the Italian island of Pantelleria. It's also infused with nourishing macadamia oil to dissolve impurities while restoring your skin's natural glow.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite FaceWare Pro: $435 at Dermstore

This mask is like no other and it can be reused endlessly. Anti-aging light therapy penetrates the skin to stimulate collagen products to improve flexibility and suppleness. The mask also targets redness and inflammation and helps calm existing breakouts.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.