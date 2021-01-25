Is skiing or snowboarding easier?

Skiing vs. snowboarding

If it's your first time out on the slopes or you're still inexperienced, you might be wondering whether skiing or snowboarding is your best bet. Both have a steep learning curve and it isn't as simple as saying one is easier than the other since there are many factors at play.

We'd recommend trying whichever you'd really prefer to do and taking it as it comes, but here is some further information about both in case you still need help deciding.

Which is easier?

It's common to wonder whether skiing or snowboarding is easier. There's a saying within the ski and snowboard communities: snowboarding is harder to learn, while skiing is harder to master. This certainly rings true with us.

Skis are innately easier to balance on. You have ski poles to help you out, and you can stick one leg out to keep your balance if need be. Your body also faces the direction of travel, which feels more natural to most people.

Snowboarding, on the other hand, is much trickier to get started with, and you can expect to fall over a lot within the first few days. It’s easier to pick up if you already know how to surf or skateboard, but snow adds a whole different element.

Balancing on a snowboard is much harder to get the hang of because your body remains perpendicular to your direction of travel, which can feel odd at first. Once people get the hang of balancing and maneuvering on a snowboard, however, it's fairly simple to get going. All you need to do is improve your speed and the quality of your turns, which isn't too hard.

It's also worth noting that snowboard boots are easier to walk around in than ski boots. Skiing, on the other hand, is quite a technical sport. You must learn to move both legs in a synchronized manner, which is harder than it sounds. The techniques needed to advance to more challenging slopes are harder to master.

Beginner skiing tips

The key to balancing on your skis is keeping your knees bent, which might seem simple, but it's commonly overlooked — people who aren't used to squatting all day may start to straighten their legs over time.

If you want to stay out all day, make sure you're wearing the correct gear, such as well-fitting ski boots and warm mittens and snow pants. Although it's natural for beginners to wonder where their skis are going, don't look down at them — otherwise, you'll lose track of where you're going and could run into something.

Beginner snowboarding tips

When learning to snowboard be prepared to fall over frequently. We'd highly recommend investing in some wrist guards and any padding that will keep you confident and, more importantly, minimize the chance of injury.

Nailing down the correct posture will help you out significantly, especially when it comes to turning and slowing, which is when many newbies start to lose their balance. Once you get going, try riding across the slope instead of straight down it to control the speed of your board and keep yourself in check.

Although your body might be sideways, you should always turn your head so you're looking in the direction you're traveling or the direction in which you want to be traveling.

Skiing and snowboarding lessons

When hitting the slope for the first time, taking a lesson is essential. You might think a more experienced friend or family member can give you tips, but it just isn't the same.

Ski or snowboard instructors can teach you the correct posture and all of the techniques needed to help you learn. With an instructor, you receive instant feedback, so you can quickly correct any bad habits that might lead to problems in the future.

