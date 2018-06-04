Sips for Sunrise - rain or shine!

For the past few years we have helped the amazing team at Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid, P.C. to put on the most fantastic event for Sunrise Day Camp. Sunrise is an organization that sends children who have been diagnosed with cancer to summer camp, free of charge. Their siblings also get to go to the camp.

This charity holds a special place in my heart as we also work with Mount Sinai hospital to provide celebrations for their pediatric cancer patients and their families and it's pretty amazing to be able to help a child who is sick.