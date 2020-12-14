December 14, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Singer Ann Marie, accused of shooting friend in head, out of jail and under house arrest: report
R&B; singer Ann Marie, who is accused of shooting a man in the head inside a Georgia hotel room this month, is out of jail and awaiting trial under house arrest, according to a report. The suspect, born Joann Marie Slater, claims the near-deadly shooting of her childhood friend on Dec. 1 was an accident, telling cops that night that the gun “fell off” of a table and fired at least one round, authorities said.